May 2023
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

Mark your calendars and join The HOPE Center in providing hope when it is needed the most

By:
 
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - May 11, 2023 - PRLog -- The HOPE Center is back with two exciting events that offer a great opportunity to give back to the community and have some fun. Whether you're a golf enthusiast or a lover of live music, these events are perfect for anyone who wants to support The HOPE Center in serving individuals and families in crisis with dignity and compassion.

Since its inception, The HOPE Center has made a significant impact in the community, and their efforts have continued to pay off in 2023. To date this year, they have shared over $15,000 in rental and mortgage assistance alone and received numerous applications/inquiries daily. Their food pantry has distributed over 117,814 pounds of food to 9,407 men, women and children (compared to 5,812 in 2022 and 4,702 in 2021). The HOPE Center has also assisted 993 individuals and their families (compared to 698 in 2022 and 407 in 2021) with emergency shelter, rent and mortgage, utilities, transportation and other supportive services.

"We understand that we cannot do this alone, and that's why we are hosting two exciting events to raise awareness and necessary funds that you can take part in," said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center.

The HOPE Center's 2nd Annual Golf Classic will take place on Monday, May 22nd. Registration, breakfast and putting contest will take place from 7:30am to 9am with a Shotgun Start at 9am (scramble format). Post-round lunch, awards and prizes will be held from 2pm to 3:30pm. The event will be chaired by D.J. Cunningham and Mike VanBezooijen. To purchase a golf ticket or a sponsorship, please visit HouseOfHopeOcean.org/golf.

If golf isn't your thing, the nonprofit will also be hosting its 3rd Annual HOPE Rises Concert on Friday, June 2nd at 8pm. Join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella as he returns to The Grunin Center for a one-night-only performance. The evening will feature Pinnella's stellar 8-Piece Band playing some of Billy Joel and Elton John's biggest hits, live favorites and B-sides. To purchase a ticket, please visit bit.ly/3KTJNKk (https://bit.ly/3KTJNKk?fbclid=IwAR3D1DfkWKUL8UR3HuJmRtfRb...).

"We are also offering a Memorial Day holiday meal to those in need. We plan to provide hot dogs, hot dog rolls, baked beans, condiments, fresh vegetables, fruit and of course, a sweet treat for dessert," said VanBezooijen. "We look forward to joining together to make a lasting impact in our community and to have some fun! Thank you for helping us, help others."

All proceeds will benefit the mission of The HOPE Center, which is to serve individuals and families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency.

About The HOPE Center

The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.

Design 446, Brianna Veltre
***@design446.com
