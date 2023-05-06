Follow on Google News
Only a few new suites remain at The Shops at Old York Village following two more lease deals
Join the diverse mix of businesses in this charming, downtown mixed-use center in the heart of the award-winning Old York Village in Northern Burlington County
"We are thrilled to see The Shops at Old York Village taking shape with new and inspired business owners," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "The dentist office and dance studio complement the diverse mix of retailers and services that have already made this center their home. We are confident that they will be assets not only to the local community in Chesterfield but the surrounding areas as well."
The Shops at Old York Village is a distinctive lifestyle center that offers a range of uses in a charming, historic setting. Other businesses that have opened at the center include STEM Academy for Kids, Mikey Bagels and Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant. Fundaes Arcade and Ice Cream also celebrated its grand opening earlier this year and has been embraced by kids and parents alike. The center's status as the only significant commercial center in town along with its visual appeal and ample parking make it a standout destination in the community.
With only a few suites left for lease, now is the time to take advantage of the many opportunities available at The Shops at Old York Village. Whether you're a retailer looking to expand your business or a business owner looking to tap into the region's thriving and underserved market, The Shops at Old York Village offers an unbeatable opportunity to reach a wide audience and grow your business. To learn more, call exclusive broker Patrick Dintrone of Fennelly Associates at (609) 520-0061.
Renaissance Properties
Since its creation more than 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit https://www.renaissanceprop.com/
Contact
Design 446, Brianna Veltre
***@design446.com
