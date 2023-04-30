Follow on Google News
18th Annual Celebrating Words Festival
Placing quality and culturally relevant books in our community's hands for free! May 20, 2023, 2-7pm
The Celebrating Words Festival book giveaway is intentionally designed to be a literacy resource that supports our community members in becoming active readers and owners of personal libraries. Brand new books will be given away to all ages, in English, Spanish and bilingual print. Books will be available one per person and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees of the Celebrating Words Festival will also find music and art workshops, ancestral knowledge, much needed information on low cost to free community resources, and our newest addition to the festival, the Wellness Zone/Zona de Bienestar; a grounding space for families to engage with plants, the outdoors, yoga, and cooking. There will even be a 25 foot rock climbing wall and of course plenty of great food.
The Celebrating Words Festival provides an accessible, brave, and dynamic space, encouraging creativity and supporting intellectual growth and healing in a vital way that is unique to arts and literacy. This event is family-friendly and for all ages.
This event is a presentation of Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural, whose mission is to transform communities in the Northeast San Fernando Valley and beyond through ancestral knowledge, the arts, literacy and creative engagement. The Celebrating Words Festival aims to be the leading event to put free, quality, and culturally relevant books in our community's hands.
Thank You to our Sponsors for supporting the vision of Celebrating Words Festival: California Arts Council
Perenchio Foundation, Pacoima Neighborhood Council, Vaughn Next Century Learning Center, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, California Mental Health Services Authority, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health
For information on the day's programming, vendors, arrival and parking details please visit the Celebrating Words Festival Website at https://www.tiachucha.org/
Program:
CWF Main Stage 2-7 pm
2:00 pm - Kalpulli Temachtia Quetzalcoatl
2:40 pm - Tia Chucha Founders Trini & Luis
2:50 pm - Tia Chucha's Guitar Class, @tiachuchas
3:00 pm - Tia Chucha's Son Jarocho Class, @tiachuchas
3:25 pm - Gail Wronsky, @poetwronsky
3:45 pm - Tough Front, @toughfrontofficial
4:30 pm - Jasmine Alvarado, @jasmnalvarado
5:00 pm - Poco Pocho, @poco_pocho
6:00 pm - Weapons of Mass Creation, @womc714
Educational Programs: (inside the Library)
Black Indian Author Reading and Q&A The Big Read
Art Workshops:
Making Keychains w/ Jo & Jo
Paint by Numbers Mural w/ Chicas Peligrosas
Watercolor with the Ancestors w/ Polaris
Hands-on Screenprinting with Cultivarte
Print That Stuff with Tarjetitas con Amor
Let's paper mâché away! w/ Sara Aceves
Señoras de Joyeria w/ Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa, @plazacomunitariasinaloa
Book Cover Dreams with Myisha Arellano
Paint 'n Pots w/ Erica Friend, @insomniart
Healing at Home w/ Mama Honeybee,
Bookmark it! w/ Creative Kids
Books y Libros w/ LACMA
From Trauma to Transformation:
Resource Fair: (Yulissa)
Helping Hands, @helpinghands_
Child Care Resource Center, @ccrc4kids
Valley Community Rollers, @valleycommunityrollers
Climate Resolve, @climateresolve
L.A. Care, @lacarehealth
Justice for My Sister, @justice4sister
Pueblo y Salud, @puebloysalud
Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa, @plazacomunitariasinaloa
Golden Year Insurance, @goldenyearsins
LA Branch Library,
New Horizons, @newhorizonssfv
Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter
Wellness Zone/Zona de Bienestar:
Our newest addition to the festival is this grounding space for families to engage with plants, the outdoors, yoga, and cooking.
25 ft Rock Climbing Wall
Free Tree Adoption and Planting Workshops by Tree People, @treepeople_
Free Thrift Shop Pop-Up by Girls Build LA, @girlsbuildsylmar
Latino Outdoors and Pacoima Beautiful Kids,
Breath, and Senses to Connect with Nature w/ Luz en Yoga, @luzenyoga
Plant Giveaway w/ Sylmar Horticulture Club
Green Oasis Outdoor Workshops:
Art Resources:
Special Edition Art Poster by Montserrat Turqueza (Oaxaca, Mx)
Special Edition stickers by Soñia Lazo & Litzy Del Valle
Coloring Book by 818 artists:
Guadalupe Joaquín, @lupefromthevalley
Nicole Martinez, @yupnico
Karina Ceja, @browngrrl.fly
Victor Diaz, @victortillasart
Erick Galdamez, @erick_galdamez
Hannah Cha, @hannahchaart
Marycruz Flores, @cruzitaarts
Litzy Del Valle, @chilemorena
Hearts & Hands Mercadito:
Hola Mijas Bonitas, claudia@holamijasbonitas.com @holamijasbonitas
Kalli Arte Collective, Kalliartecollective@
Monarcabox, monarcabox@gmail.com @monarcabox
Chingona Vida , @chingonavida.com @chingonavida
Vanesa Huerta, janjbeadsbyvivi@
Omeyocan, ktlaloc@yahoo.com @omeyocann_arte_
Green Girls, Lenaarellano15@
Ixoq Arte, cosoriove@gmail.com @ixoq_arte
Earthy Corazon, earthycorazon@
Comic Book Row:
Under the Cottonwood Tree graphic novel
El Muerto comic books
A LA BRAVA
La Voz De M.A.Y.O. Tata Rambo
