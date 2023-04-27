 

State's Oldest Deli Partners with State's Oldest Theatre to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary

Miracle Mile Deli's Anniversary is a day of delicious deals and helping improve hospital stays for critically ill children and adults.
By:
 
 
Miracle Mile Sandwiches
Miracle Mile Sandwiches
PHOENIX - May 1, 2023 - PRLog -- In celebration of its 74th anniversary, Miracle Mile Deli, located at 16th Street and Campbell in Central Phoenix, is donating a portion of the proceeds from all meals purchased on Wednesday, May 10 to The Phoenix Theatre Company's award-winning nonprofit program, Partners That Heal. Valley residents can eat good while supporting a great cause on this special day.

To celebrate 74 years in business, Miracle Mile Deli is offering deals including:
  • Wednesday, May 10 is Miracle Mile Deli Day. Celebrate the deli's 1949 opening with a $19.49 Special. Enjoy a pastrami, brisket or corned beef sandwich with a draft beer or slice of pie for just $19.49. The restaurant will also give away $100.00 gift cards every hour from 12p-7p.
  • From May 1 to June 17, 2023, to honor moms, dads, grads and teachers, buy $100 in Miracle Mile Deli gift cards and choose a bonus gift card free from the board. Bonus gift cards are valued anywhere from $20-$100.

Josh Garcia, third-generation operator of his family's restaurant, understands the importance of being part of the community and how valuable it is to support other small businesses and local institutions.

"The work done by the professionals at Partners That Heal is very important to me and my family," said Garcia. "We have always been big supporters of the arts and knowing this group of specially trained professional theatre artists are helping make hospital stays better for kids and adults in need is vitally important. To be able to help an acutely ill patient and their family members forget about their illness – even if it's for just a few minutes – means the world to me and the Miracle Mile family."

Miracle Mile Deli was founded by Garcia's grandfather, Jack Grodzinsky in 1949. The historic Valley restaurant prides itself on being an integral part of the community, treating customers like family and serving the best pastrami sandwiches in the Southwest. The New York-style delicatessen has been recognized for its award-winning pastrami sandwiches, brisket of beef sandwiches, corned beef sandwiches and other East Coast delicacies.

For more than a decade, The Phoenix Theatre Company's Partners That Heal program has provided support and care to more than 80,000 children, adults and healthcare workers in hospitals across Arizona through improvisational techniques including music, dance, storytelling and puppetry. The goal of the program is to alleviate young patients' fears, lighten their moods and foster connection.

"The Partners That Heal program includes highly skilled and trained performers who work directly with healthcare providers including doctors, nurses and child life specialists, to help improve patient-provider interactions in a healthcare setting," said Pasha Yamotahari, Partners That Heal artistic director. "Thanks to Miracle Mile Deli's generous support we will be able to further our mission and bring these services to even more critically ill children and adults across the Valley – both now and in the years ahead."

For more information about Miracle Mile Deli, its legacy in the Valley and specials to commemorate the anniversary, visit www.miraclemiledeli.com. To learn more about Partners That Heal, visit https://partnersthatheal.com/

