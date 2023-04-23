Follow on Google News
Women United Flagler Chapter Raises $30,790 at Recent Power of the Purse event
By: Women United Flagler
"This was a sold-out event with 160 attendees - the maximum capacity at the Hammock Dunes Club," said Barbara Johanson, Vice President of Women United Flagler. "The theme was "April Showers Brings…" and the room was transformed with the help of the Power of the Purse committee volunteers and ART among the FLOWERS." Barbara added.
"The success of this event could not be made possible without our generous sponsors, donors, attendees and volunteers,"
The program for the Power of the Purse included speakers from three agencies which receive funding from the group. CEO and founder of Abundant Life Ministries, Sandra Shank was inspirational in announcing the plans for Phoenix Crossings. John Subers, Executive Director of AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation gave an update on the new hospital and presented the group with a brick to commemorate the long-standing partnership. Family Life Center's Executive Director, Trish Giaconne, spoke of the importance of a local domestic abuse center and informed the audience they are expanding the rape crisis hot-line to include Volusia County. Nicole Miller, the incoming board chair for the United Way of Volusia Flagler Counties, gave an update on the A.L.I.C.E. population.
Beyond the Power of the Purse, Women United Flagler is best known for their food-raising project Chicks with Cans. Members volunteer outside Publix's collecting monetary donations for Feed Flagler twice a year. All donations received stay in Flagler County to help those that are food insecure. Since 2012, Chicks with Cans has collected monetary donations totaling $75,781. The group is currently seeking volunteers to sign up to collect donations May 5, 6 and 7. Those interested in volunteering are asked to visit https://signup.com/
Anyone that would like to get involved with the group can do so by liking and following the group's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
