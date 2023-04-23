 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Women United Flagler
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm Coast
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2023
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
29282726252423

Follow on Google News

Women United Flagler Chapter Raises $30,790 at Recent Power of the Purse event

By: Women United Flagler
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - April 28, 2023 - PRLog -- The Women United Flagler Chapter is pleased to announce the group's Flagler Power of the Purse event held at Hammock Dunes Club on Monday, April 24th has raised $30,790.

"This was a sold-out event with 160 attendees - the maximum capacity at the Hammock Dunes Club," said Barbara Johanson, Vice President of Women United Flagler. "The theme was "April Showers Brings…" and the room was transformed with the help of the Power of the Purse committee volunteers and ART among the FLOWERS." Barbara added.

"The success of this event could not be made possible without our generous sponsors, donors, attendees and volunteers," said Women United Flagler President Linda Mahran. "Our business community came together in full force to make this happen," Linda added. Sponsors included; over $3,500 in in-kind floral arrangement and décor from ART Among the FLOWERS, photography by MoMo Photography as an in-kind sponsor, Designer Purse sponsors included Intracoastal Bank, Florida Health Care Plans, Fields Car Dealership, Truist Bank, AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation and RE/MAX Select Professionals & Select Title Agency LLC. Once again, this year, Top Shelf Storage was the Champagne sponsor. WalMart Insurance Services and Tom Gibbs Chevrolet were Favor Sponsors. Murray & Murray Insurance was the Silent Auction Sponsor and Golden Flicker Candles was the Wine Pull Sponsor. There were also nine area businesses that were table sponsors. They include MLR Financial Co., Serenity Realty Group, Lynni Megginson Designs, Yellowstone Landscape, Tag Ventures Real Estate, Johanson Team & Watson Realty, Center of Natural Medicine, Jeep Beach and J. Akins Law.

The program for the Power of the Purse included speakers from three agencies which receive funding from the group. CEO and founder of Abundant Life Ministries, Sandra Shank was inspirational in announcing the plans for Phoenix Crossings. John Subers, Executive Director of AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation gave an update on the new hospital and presented the group with a brick to commemorate the long-standing partnership. Family Life Center's Executive Director, Trish Giaconne, spoke of the importance of a local domestic abuse center and informed the audience they are expanding the rape crisis hot-line to include Volusia County.  Nicole Miller, the incoming board chair for the United Way of Volusia Flagler Counties, gave an update on the A.L.I.C.E. population.

Beyond the Power of the Purse, Women United Flagler is best known for their food-raising project Chicks with Cans. Members volunteer outside Publix's collecting monetary donations for Feed Flagler twice a year. All donations received stay in Flagler County to help those that are food insecure. Since 2012, Chicks with Cans has collected monetary donations totaling $75,781. The group is currently seeking volunteers to sign up to collect donations May 5, 6 and 7. Those interested in volunteering are asked to visit https://signup.com/group/11170331074109960124.

Anyone that would like to get involved with the group can do so by liking and following the group's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FlaglerCountyWomenUnited/, donate when you see the Chicks with Cans volunteers, and/or volunteer as a 'Chick', join as a member of Women United Flagler for $50 annually, or become involved and serve on a committee.

Contact
Women United Flagler
***@marketing2go.biz
End
Email:***@marketing2go.biz Email Verified
Tags:Women United Flagler
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Palm Coast - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Apr 28, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share