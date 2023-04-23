Follow on Google News
Couple's Journey With Infertility, Foster Care And Adoption Inspires New Book: A Shrub Not A Tree
A Shrub Not a Tree, The Family We've Grown to Be introduces the "Family Shrub" concept, celebrating the different ways families grow
By: It's Her Brand
A Shrub Not a Tree began as a legacy project for Klinger and her husband, Andrew, to help them explain their distinct family makeup and dynamic to their four young, adopted children. Klinger developed the "Family Shrub" concept to provide families who are not connected by DNA with the same sense of belonging to a "Family Tree," through love and feelings of connection, identity, belonging, understanding and purpose. Making the simple comparison between a shrub, which has many stems and thus represents more than one family connected by love, and a tree, which has a single trunk and represents one family connected by DNA (and love), Klinger illustrates how families are groomed, pruned and shaped in many different ways.
"For families like ours, the concept of a Family tree can be difficult to embrace, I'm hoping to provide all families – no matter how they grew to be – a way to embrace the growth and intentional blessing of their family and the families growing around them," says Klinger.
The 42-page book is uniquely divided into two sections. The first tells the story of how the Klinger family grew to be with concepts and messages that aid parents in initiating age-appropriate conversations with their children about their family story, as well as to help their children make sense of their circumstances and family dynamic. The second section is for parents and offers additional insight and a deeper understanding of the Family Shrub concept and Klinger's two-step process for growing together as a family team to reach your full blooming potential. For foster and adoptive families, A Shrub Not a Tree will provide them with a better understanding of their journey and for traditional families, the book will promote understanding and acceptance of different family types.
A Shrub Not a Tree, The FAMILY We've Grown to Be is available to purchase at www.amazon.com and at www.ashrubnotatree.com for $16.99 in paperback, $24.99 in hardcover and $8.99 for the eBook version; Kindle Unlimited subscribers will enjoy the book at no cost.
