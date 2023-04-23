 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* #NationalFosterCareMonth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2023
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
29282726252423

Follow on Google News

Couple's Journey With Infertility, Foster Care And Adoption Inspires New Book: A Shrub Not A Tree

A Shrub Not a Tree, The Family We've Grown to Be introduces the "Family Shrub" concept, celebrating the different ways families grow
By: It's Her Brand
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - April 27, 2023 - PRLog -- Inspired by the growth of her family after a journey with infertility, foster care and adoption, author Ashley Rae Klinger introduces her first book, A Shrub Not a Tree, The FAMILY We've Grown to Be, as part of a collection of children's books celebrating the different ways families grow.  Written with sections for children and adults, the book introduces Klinger's "Family Shrub" concept as an alternative to the traditional "Family Tree," and explores how different types of families grow, offering a compassionate and inspirational message to help nontraditional families embrace and honor their uniqueness.

A Shrub Not a Tree began as a legacy project for Klinger and her husband, Andrew, to help them explain their distinct family makeup and dynamic to their four young, adopted children.   Klinger developed the "Family Shrub" concept to provide families who are not connected by DNA with the same sense of belonging to a "Family Tree," through love and feelings of connection, identity, belonging, understanding and purpose.  Making the simple comparison between a shrub, which has many stems and thus represents more than one family connected by love, and a tree, which has a single trunk and represents one family connected by DNA (and love), Klinger illustrates how families are groomed, pruned and shaped in many different ways.

"For families like ours, the concept of a Family tree can be difficult to embrace, I'm hoping to provide all families – no matter how they grew to be – a way to embrace the growth and intentional blessing of their family and the families growing around them," says Klinger.

The 42-page book is uniquely divided into two sections.  The first tells the story of how the Klinger family grew to be with concepts and messages that aid parents in initiating age-appropriate conversations with their children about their family story, as well as to help their children make sense of their circumstances and family dynamic.  The second section is for parents and offers additional insight and a deeper understanding of the Family Shrub concept and Klinger's two-step process for growing together as a family team to reach your full blooming potential.  For foster and adoptive families, A Shrub Not a Tree will provide them with a better understanding of their journey and for traditional families, the book will promote understanding and acceptance of different family types.

A Shrub Not a Tree, The FAMILY We've Grown to Be is available to purchase at www.amazon.com and at www.ashrubnotatree.com for $16.99 in paperback, $24.99 in hardcover and $8.99 for the eBook version; Kindle Unlimited subscribers will enjoy the book at no cost.

Media Contact
Denise OHandley
denise@wkprchicago.com
End
Email:***@wkprchicago.com Email Verified
Tags:#NationalFosterCareMonth
Industry:Family
Location:Daytona Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Apr 27, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share