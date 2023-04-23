Follow on Google News
Phelps Hamus Group Recognized as a Best-in-State Wealth Management Team by Forbes
Private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial in Middleton, Wis., earns recognition based on data submitted by thousands of financial advisors nationwide
By: Ameriprise Financial
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation's most productive advisors and their teams. The Phelps Hamus Group was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice, and approach to working with clients.
The Phelps Hamus Group is led by Ronald Phelps, CMFA®, a Private Wealth Advisor and Certified Military Financial Advisor® with over 25 years' experience, and Managing Director Jacob Hamus, CFP®, a Private Wealth Advisor with 15 years' experience in the financial services industry. The team is rounded out by financial advisor Forrest Gilbertson, and support staff Wendy Campbell and Sara Musgrave. The practice has $310 million in assets under management.
The Phelps Hamus Group provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Ron Phelps, The Phelps Hamus Group, at (608) 841-4301, visit the Ameriprise office at 8215 Greenway Blvd., Suite 200, Middleton, or review their team web site: https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/
About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com (https://www.ameriprise.com/
Visit forbes.com (https://www.forbes.com/?
Source: Forbes, "Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams," Jan. 12, 2023.
The 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list is developed by SHOOK Research and is created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations)
Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institutions, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.
© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.
