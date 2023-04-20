Follow on Google News
Cornerstone International Alliance sets new record: $1.3 billion in business
The NYBB Group and other members of Cornerstone International Alliance celebrate the news!
By: Cornerstone International Alliance
"2021 was a milestone year with $1.1 billion in deals closed for the first time. So to have another record year in 2022 is evidence of the strength of the Alliance and its members," said Nick Olsen (https://www.linkedin.com/
Echoing Olsen's sentiment is Craig Castelli, found and CEO of Caber Hill Advisors (https://caberhill.com/
Alliance members typically work with business owners whose companies have $500,000 to $15 million in EBITDA or $5 million to $150 million in revenue. Members' primary services include business sales, acquisitions, and valuations. Since its founding in 2018, the Alliance has selectively grown its membership and now has 27 members on 4 continents, creating a global network that opens doors to transactions being completed worldwide along with access to industry experts and an array of tools to best service their clients.
The organization's most recent international member is Netherlands-
"At the same time we're celebrating our 10-year anniversary in 2022, we're also celebrating a significant growth in business, leading us to hire additional staff and move to a new office location," explained Hans Minnaar (https://www.linkedin.com/
The Alliance's diverse membership creates a global footprint that is unmatched in the lower middle market. That, combined with members' experience, resources and collaborative efforts are the driving force behind this continued level of success. To date, members have completed more than 3,750 business transactions.
