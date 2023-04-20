 

Cornerstone International Alliance sets new record: $1.3 billion in business

The NYBB Group and other members of Cornerstone International Alliance celebrate the news!
By: Cornerstone International Alliance
 
 
Cornerstoneinternationalalliance Logo Tagline 2
Cornerstoneinternationalalliance Logo Tagline 2
GREEN BAY, Wis. - April 25, 2023 - PRLog -- After a record setting year in 2021, Cornerstone International Alliance members, a consortium of industry-leading lower middle market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and investment banking firms, shattered that record in 2022, completing 169 deals with an enterprise value of more than $1.3 billion.

"2021 was a milestone year with $1.1 billion in deals closed for the first time. So to have another record year in 2022 is evidence of the strength of the Alliance and its members," said Nick Olsen (https://www.linkedin.com/in/nick-olsen2328/), Managing Director of Cornerstone International Alliance. "Notably, this past year was unique with so much uncertainty in the global market. The way our group made it a successful one, speaks volumes to their experience, focus and drive to do what is best for their clients. Even more encouraging is the outlook for 2023 is also very promising."

Echoing Olsen's sentiment is Craig Castelli, found and CEO of Caber Hill Advisors (https://caberhill.com/), an Alliance member headquartered in Chicago. "Congratulations to Cornerstone International Alliance and its member firms for another fantastic year," said Castelli. "It's a testament to the disciplined focus on only accepting best-in-class firms into the network. It's an honor to be considered worthy of membership. I'd like to personally thank my team at Caber Hill and all of our clients and partners as we celebrate a great 2022 and a strong start this year. We couldn't have done any of this without you and the Alliance."

Alliance members typically work with business owners whose companies have $500,000 to $15 million in EBITDA or $5 million to $150 million in revenue. Members' primary services include business sales, acquisitions, and valuations. Since its founding in 2018, the Alliance has selectively grown its membership and now has 27 members on 4 continents, creating a global network that opens doors to transactions being completed worldwide along with access to industry experts and an array of tools to best service their clients.

The organization's most recent international member is Netherlands-based, Florijnz Corporate Finance (https://www.florijnz.com/).

"At the same time we're celebrating our 10-year anniversary in 2022, we're also celebrating a significant growth in business, leading us to hire additional staff and move to a new office location," explained Hans Minnaar (https://www.linkedin.com/in/hansminnaar/?originalSubdomain=nl), Florijnz founder and director. "Last year we served 20 Dutch businesses in national and cross-border transactions and we're on track to beat that this year. A part of that success is derived from our membership with the Alliance, the global connections it creates and the ability to share experiences and expertise that can't be found anywhere else."

The Alliance's diverse membership creates a global footprint that is unmatched in the lower middle market. That, combined with members' experience, resources and collaborative efforts are the driving force behind this continued level of success. To date, members have completed more than 3,750 business transactions.

Nick Olsen, Managing Director
Cornerstone International Alliance
***@lfpupublicrelations.com
Email:***@lfpupublicrelations.com
M A
Deals
Green Bay - Wisconsin - United States
