Young Entrepreneur Launches the First HBCU Cosmetology of University Studies
Style Mobb University Had It's Accreditation Celebration Weekend & The Owner Gave Away Over $10k in Scholarships For New Students
About the Founder & The University
Tiffane Nichol has more than 15 years of experience owning salons and spas. Driven by her passion to support the success of others. Nine years ago, she caught the vision to diversify her business model and become a new resource that would remain relevant in the beauty industry. Through the utilization of her knowledge and years of experience, "Style Mobb" was born. This marked the genesis of a trail blazing journey that shifted her from being a direct participant in the beauty industry to becoming a leader and innovator of the next generation of beauty bosses.
Her first venture was offering advanced training classes in partnership with other experts in the industry and hosting skill-based workshops. Following this, she opened commission-based salons and spas with the goal of training and grooming employees – although this ultimately worked against her as they would eventually go off on their own path. The next level up classes was the Teen Weave Workshops in the the Young Professional Academy: Students were taught skills how to sew weaves, braid hair, and manage finances while providing her with an outlet for sharing her knowledge and giving back. Still, she s felt that she could be doing more so she went back to the drawing board to revisit her advanced training class which birth the first phase of Style Mobb University Advanced Training Academy that began in January 2020 with just 4 students - until Covid pandemic halted them in March. Although it was difficult facing such uncertainty, something positive also arose - the world suddenly silenced, providing her with time to hear her own thoughts. It was then that she decided to officially launch a Beauty University, " a place where I could provide traditional University experience by incorporating HBCU culture; offer advanced training so that students are proficient in cosmetology and business; and enlighten the world about cosmetology's importance as a highly essential career choice with the opportunity to generate wealth."
Style Mobb University is vested as a National Accreditation Institution;
