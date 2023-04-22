Follow on Google News
Click Retain Unlocks the Power of the Employee Voice
Click Boarding Launches Click Retain, to Help Companies Improve Employee Retention and Engagement.
By: Click Boarding
As part of the Click Boarding platform, Click Retain (https://vimeo.com/
Click Retain is taking the lead in tackling an employee retention solution that helps turn employee sentiments into actions. It automates the delivery of essential questions to employees to uncover their insights in real-time assisting businesses in spotting and flagging trends in key employee sentiment categories as they occur. With confidential surveys, employees are able to provide honest feedback without the fear of repercussions. While research-backed templates provide valuable feedback for employers on where they can improve and where they are doing well.
Janette Kresser, Click Boarding's Retain product expert underscored why employee retention is particularly critical now as retention issues continue to grow and DEIB becomes a larger focus in the HR spheres.
"As the workforce evolves and becomes increasingly diverse, employee retention issues persist, and companies are recognizing the need for a more inclusive and equitable workplace. Embracing Diversity, Equity Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) can help organizations create a culture where all employees feel valued, heard, and supported, ultimately leading to higher employee engagement, retention, and business success."
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national turnover rate has risen incrementally over the past several years. By the end of 2022 specifically, the numbers continued to remain high as job turnover rates crept up across the board. It's why Kresser says retaining top talent in such a fiercely competitive landscape must be a fundamental concern for HR and people leaders across industries. "Measuring employee sentiment is critical now more than ever as companies face increasing turnover rates. By understanding how employees feel about their work, their team, and the company, organizations can identify areas for improvement and take action to address employee concerns before they lead to turnover.
"By prioritizing employee sentiment, companies can not only retain their best talent but also create a culture that attracts top talent and drives business success," Kresser says. She added that employers can also use Click Retain to establish employee baselines, promote ongoing engagement opportunities, and continually optimize their digital onboarding process.
Click Retain's innovative HCM technology is available as part of the Click Boarding solution package. For more, visit https://www.clickboarding.com/
Contact
Michelle Graham
Director of Communications, Click Boarding
***@clickboarding.com
