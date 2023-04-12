 

April 2023
Laser Photonics CleanTech Technology Being Utilized for Gas Turbine MRO

By:
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - April 17, 2023 - PRLog -- Laser Photonics Corporation ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announces key applications for its dual-axis LPC-300CTH CleanTech laser blasting system.

The LPC-300CTH CleanTech system is the perfect tool for gas turbine maintenance. This handheld Laser Photonics technology is ideal for extending product life while improving maintenance speed. Due to this efficiency, it continues to be adopted by fortune 500 companies and is increasingly prevalent in the multibillion-dollar gas turbine MRO industry. CleanTech is the most cost-effective and time-efficient solution to industrial MRO needs in multiple sectors, including automotive, maritime, defense, spaceflight and energy.

"The adaptability of our technology has led to it being adopted in multiple industries by companies like GE Gas Power," said Peter Evans, president of Laser Photonics. "We are excited to continue serving as a solution provider to industrial workers around the world and look forward to the future."

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or information on our Service Partner Network, please visit: https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

Contact
Miller Cordeiro
***@laserphotonics.com
Email:***@laserphotonics.com Email Verified
Energy
Energy
Orlando - Florida - United States
