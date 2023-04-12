Fathers in Education Day and Fathers in Action & Advocacy Week 2023

Celebrating 10th Year for These Initiatives in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, 4th Largest USA School District

By: Fatherhood Task Force

FIED Father Reading in Miami School(Credit:Samara)

Contact

Holly Zwerling,CEO/ President

Fatherhood Task Force

***@fatherhoodtfsf.org Holly Zwerling,CEO/PresidentFatherhood Task Force

End

-- Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Superintendent and engaged father, Dr. Jose L. Dotres, is pioneering father involvement in schools by supporting Fathers in Education Day (FIED), Thursday, April 20, 2023, and Fathers in Action & Advocacy Week, April 17-21, 2023. On Fathers in Education Day, Miami-Dade schools have invited all fathers and male mentors to read and share activities with students in their K-12 schools. Each year, thousands of fathers volunteer to support students' academic and social/emotional lives in their neighborhood schools. "Miami-Dade County Public Schools is proud to partner with the South Florida Fatherhood Task Force led by Holly Zwerling. Her idea of inviting fathers and male role models to engage in the lives of their children through education has grown over the past ten years to thousands of fathers serving as volunteers and forming Dads Clubs at our schools throughout the county. We know that a father's presence plays a significant role in student achievement,"stated Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres.Fathers in Action & Advocacy Week Workshops encompass a unique week celebrating the important and necessary role fathers have in families as educators and as community advocates and relationship partners. Over 30 workshops such as Early Literacy Matters, Fathers as Leaders at Home and in the Community, Your Rights as A Father, Living Your Purpose, The Effects of Social Media, Financial Literacy, Bullying, Understanding Kids, Kids and Film, Mentoring Children, Dads, Drinks and Drugs, MENUP, and Dads Clubs are just a few of the free workshops offered in elementary, middle, and high schools.M-DCPS is spearheading this initiative in partnership with the Fatherhood Task Force of South Florida, a community organization whose mission is to increase the involvement of fathers in children's lives. "It's a win-win for the community and everyone benefits," stated Holly Zwerling, CEO/President of the Fatherhood Task Force. Ms. Zwerling has been recognized as a Woman Leader in Fatherhood by the National Partnership for Community Leadership. With the great support of the M-DCPS School Board, Office of Family and Community Engagement, the Parent Academy, and Miami-Dade County, this initiative serves as a model on building collaborations between school districts and its neighborhood educational, social services, and business partners. A major celebration is currently in the planning stages for the 10Anniversary year for Fathers in Education Day and Fathers in Action & Advocacy Week in 2023."Families are the cornerstone of a healthy community. Fathers play a vital role in the development of children, and we celebrate fathers and all those who positively impact the development and safety of our children. Miami-Dade stands with the Fatherhood Task Force, Miami Dade Public Schools and the many community-based organizations that advocate for and support our fathers and families," stated Miami-Dade County's Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava.We encourage local businesses whose male employees have children attending M-DCPS provide them with a two hour break time to attend their child's school activities on Fathers in Education Day. This measure demonstrates the importance of local business support for children's education and their local schools.Caron Butler, former Miami Heat player and presently Assistant Coach for the competitive Eastern division team, MIAMI HEAT, continues to be a spokesperson for Fathers in Education Day promoting Father involvement in their children's education and lives. Butler stated above all of his accomplishments, he is most proud of being a dad to his son and daughters.This father and child connection is a winning combination.Fathers in Education Day and Fathers in Action & Advocacy Week are positive initiatives demonstrating that Miami-Dade County and M-DCPS have taken a leadership role in underscoring the importance of Father and male role model engagement in all children's lives.