 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Candace Chambers-belida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newport Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2023
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109

Follow on Google News

Monat Gallery Madrid - Welcomes New Emerging Artist Candace Chambers-Belida

"Exuberant Color Is The Essence Of Life - Uplifting The Soul!"
By: Irresistibly Magazine
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - April 14, 2023 - PRLog -- How many times in your life have you come across something which has drawn you in, deeply impressed you, and blown your mind with its power and energy? Like me, very few, probably. More intriguingly, what if that experience came about as a result of unexpected circumstances almost beyond your control, and took you in another direction? Now that IS interesting!

As a well-known figure much in demand within the fast-paced world of television, film, and literature, based in Newport Beach, California Candace Chambers-Belida has established herself as an effervescent, engaging, and inspirational advocate promoting the secrets of achieving success through personal relationships and overcoming adversity with her first book "The Secret Codes of Conduct for Marriage," and her second book "Dare To Stand," that highlighted her struggle and courage she had when her husband David Belida was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Finding her solace in faith she "Dared To Stand" believing in God. With a myriad of speaking engagements, she encouraged others to find their hidden strength in God, recognizing that "God Is The Final Authority Over All Things In Our Life."

"Fast Forward" to today, she now faces a new change in circumstances, uncharted territory. She found herself taking on the new role of sole caregiver to her aging mother. This is emotionally tough and demanding which has enormous difficulties and challenges. However, from these challenges arose an extraordinary change in direction – a desire to find a place to cope with that change. Candace states "Art was birthed through her sadness and agony of watching the slow deterioration of her "Beautiful Beloved Mother" through dementia and aging, flooded by memories of an earlier time, she states that God saw her in her agony and spoke to her and said, "See things the way I see things, vibrant and full of life and color."

From that moment forth she was spiritually stirred and embarked on a new journey. Her sadness was turned to exuberant joy and God surrounded her with an anointing. Through the move of God, the glory of God was shown and demonstrated through her paintings and her inner emotions were released. She would classify her art as "Happiness and Blissful Joy."

Since sharing her artwork on Instagram, Candace has been inundated with outside interest and desire to purchase, promote and display her work around the world. She is thrilled to have recently signed a representation contract with the prestigious "Monat Gallery" in Madrid, Spain to display her works at their forthcoming tour exhibitions in Paris, Miami, Milan, and Monaco which first start in September 2023. This newfound gift as an artist has given her another exciting path and inspiration to follow in her fascinating journey through life. I would encourage you to view Candace's surprisingly diverse artistic styles, demonstrating her natural instinct for creating works of impressionable energy and powerful emotions through her clever use of vibrant colors and techniques on her site: https://www.candacechambers-belidaartcollections.com

Irresistibly Magazine
Nelson Whaley- Content Strategist/Lifestyles Writer-London
https://www.irresistiblymagazine.com
Email: Irresistiblymagazine@gmail.com
Instagram: @CandaceArtCollections
https://www.candacechambers-belidaartcollections.com

Contact
Nelson Whaley/Candace Chambers-Belida
***@gmail.com
End
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Candace Chambers-belida
Industry:Arts
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ewe Babes Productions PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Apr 14, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share