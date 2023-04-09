Follow on Google News
Remus 40th Anniversary Fundraising Challenge
By: Remus Horse Sanctuary
Sue Burton, Founder of the Sanctuary is asking its staff and volunteers, trustees and patrons, members, sponsors and supporters to fundraise just £40 each. Coming together in this way would help achieve the 40th Anniversary target – to help stop any animal from being born to die.
In the last month alone, three dead horses have been dumped in Essex and one foal was left to die under a hedge in Kent.
Founder Sue said, "I started the charity after reading the headline on the front of the Romford Recorder in February 1983. It said 'Doomed! 100 horses left to die'. Coming from London, I'd never even met a horse, and I couldn't believe that in this day and age we allow animals to die and do nothing.
"Some days it feels like very little has changed. We're doing everything we can at Remus to stop animals from being born to die; working with other charities, campaigning and fundraising, but still we need to do more.
"We know our current ask is a biggy, so we're asking everyone we know to fundraise just £40 for us. But of course, there's no need to stop there, perhaps they could raise more!
"This is a very serious subject which we'll be expanding on in the Summer with our Patrons. In the meantime, we're asking people who care about animals everywhere to join us in our mission and have a little fun at the same time."
The reason behind the challenge may be a serious one but the idea is simple, how could you raise £40? Perhaps you could bake and sell 40 cakes; make and sell 40 cards or crafts; cycle 40 miles; swim 40 lengths; get together friends for a 40 minute Zumba class! Put on your creative hats and Sue and her team are sure you'll come up with some crazy fun ideas!
The Remus 40th Anniversary Challenge is intended to help raise awareness of animals being born to die. Here's how your fundraising will help the charity directly:
For the past 40 years, Remus has helped thousands of animals – horses, ponies, donkeys, cats, goats, sheep and more – rescuing them from cruel and sometimes dangerous situations; rehabilitating them with the help of specialist medical attention from vets, farriers, and complementary therapists; and allowing them to develop into old age, living a life free of harm. Each and every one receives the love, care and attention that Sue Burton, founder of the Sanctuary, and her team provide.
Sue is asking, "Are you up for the challenge?" and for you to share the hashtag #NeverBornToDie.
For further information, visit donate.giveasyoulive.com/
Tickets for the Open Day taking place on Sunday 7 May can be purchased online via the website at: www.remussanctuary.org/
Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
