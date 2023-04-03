News By Tag
Chicago SEJ Hate Group expanded to Clermont Florida
Clermont FL locals have reported incidents to Clermont Police including being cyberstalked, harassed, bullied, stalked, extorted, trademark infringed, invasion of personal privacy, fraud, threats, hacking as a target of the IL based SEJ Hate Group.
By: IL Political Writer
Many of their victims in Illinois are either journalists, activists, or elected officials. The SEJ group is listed in the media as an "Anti-government, white nationalist, anti-sematic, anti-BLM, and anti-LGBTQ" hate group.
According to police reports, resident Teresa Bhoj of 3031 Chavez in Clermont FL was listed as a member of the SEJ Hate group under the name "Mo T Bhoj" and is one of three leaders of the group, which is why Clermont Residents are being targeted and terrorized.
Teresa Bhoj, admin for the "Citizens for a Better Bolingbrook"
She is listed in LinkedIn as a Neurologist's office administrator in Illinois. We confirmed she has had access to HIPPA protected files. This is concerning because it is alleged in reports that she has illegally obtained the victims medical conditions and exposed those to the public, in violation of HIPPA laws.
HOA violation allegations state she had gotten access to one victim's private HOA information, shielded by FL laws, and made those public. Clermont Police Department contacted Verde Ridge CAM Management Company Sentry Management, who is legally responsible to protect those files. Carlos Borrero, CAM Manager referred all questions to the Attorney. He stated they are cooperating.
Clermont Police Department released the latest officer's chest camera video from April 2, 2023 incident, revealing that he arrived at the scene after a victim called to report Bhoj stalking. While taking the report, the same make, model, color and year vehicle arrived and the victim yelled, "Here she comes again!" In the first call, Bhoj was identified by her face and her license plates. Images of the car were placed in Google Images and came back as a grey Mazda CX-9.
The chest camera then reveals the officer walking up to a grey vehicle at 3031 Chavez. The vehicle shows a tag on the back identifying it as a CX-9. The plates match the report, He knocked at the door. A Lake County Sherrif's staff member answered the door in uniform, later identified as Bhoj's daughter.
Shortly, Bhoj's appeared outside to speak to the officer and denied her stalking, despite her plates and person identified and then the police being on the scene to see her pass by. She admitted the use of the online screen name but stated she shares the Mo T Bhoj profile with her husband, Mohan Bhoj, who is employed as an Electrical Senior Manager for Lockheed Martin.
The officer asks Bhoj to stop going to the victim's house and harassing her. Bhoj states she was not going to harass the victim; she was going to "beat her A** and go to jail". This confirmed a verbal threat to harm the victim.
Most targets are elected officials, journalists, or identify in the hate groups they attack. They encourage their reading audience with thousands of negative posts to encourage Lone Wolf attacks against the target, including posting their location, address, DOB, Driver's License, family info, pasting images on devils and evil creatures, and encourage their online group to monitor, watch and report sightings of favorite places of the target. Police have a hard time monitoring lone wolfs because the attacks are probable but hard to track. Their reading audience tends to be grouped into conspiracy theorists, those with mental disorders, or those benefitting such as political opponents or those targeting elected officials.
Clermont Police continue to release the images, videos, reports, and other items filed against Bhoj to Bhoj because of their lack of investigating. The SEJ submits frequent requests. Victims have sent the City of Clermont Cease and Desist orders to stop releasing their private information as private citizens to this hate group, causing more harm. These requests are not being properly redacted and are being used to further abuse the victims with retaliation, to know what reports were filed against them, and destroy evidence to support the crimes.
The Police Chief had not returned any emails or calls, nor has the mayor. The Clerk is out on maternity leave. Nobody can tell the victim who is sending out her private information from the Police Department, however images of police holding her driver's license are clearly posted on their "Hate" page site and when visiting their page, we clearly saw the threat, medical information of hers released, and even her driver's license, date of birth, address and other private information released by the City of Clermont to the abusers.
To see the rest of the article, visit us at http://TheIllinoisReporter.com.
