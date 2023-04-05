News By Tag
The Day On The Streets Of Kolkata; An extraordinary documentation of an extraordinary city
Kolkata witnesses "never-before" street photography extraordinaire across a 24-hour calendar day on 15th March 2023
By: Dais World
Kevin Unger, DOTSO Founder, stated:
DOTSO Kolkata has been different in a way that was never attempted in the previous editions. Street photographers as far as from Israel, Belgium, USA, Britain, Sweden, France, and India decided and volunteered to participate in this unique project along with a dozen selected students from the Photography Club of the Heritage School, to capture the very soul and essence of Kolkata – The City of Joy!
Read statements from:-
Abhishek Deb - Dais World,
Sabyasachi Nath - PCI,
Pradeep Agarwal - Heritage Group of Institutions
Here: https://pressrelease.dais.world/
ABOUT DOTSO
Kevin Unger felt exhausted from more than 15 years of his photojournalism career. He decided to put his cameras away for years, as he felt it tiring being caught in the crossfire of war reporting and a never changing narrative. One of his photojournalist friends pushed him towards picking up the camera again to shoot street shots. He eventually found his passion back for photography while doing street photography and he realised the therapeutic value it brought to his life. As a kid, he was vulnerable to substance abuse and he strongly believes that street photography as an art, discipline, and genre can help socially challenged kids to use this as a tool to get back to a normal life. DOTSO comes with a purpose to spread the art of street photography to everyone not only as an expression but also as a way to revival & rejuvenation.
DOTSO focuses on taking this awareness to every corner of the planet, one city at a time.
Media Contact
Shireen A
shireen.a@dais.world
