Washington, DC-based MindShare Selects ALIVE Podcast Network CEO, Angel N. Livas for its 2023 Cohort

-- The ALIVE Podcast Network, a Techstars portfolio company powered by JP Morgan, is proud to announce its CEO, Angel N. Livas' inclusion in Mindshare, an exclusive organization designed especially for CEO's of the most promising high-tech companies in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.The ALIVE Podcast Network is amplifying black voices, while helping creatives monetize and maintain content ownership. The black, woman-owned network is a media-tech company that's revolutionizing how listeners and hosts interact, support, and share streaming content.Mindshare connects select, handpicked CEO's from some of the area's hottest emerging companies, ultimately creating growth opportunities, and fostering collaboration in a collegial environment. Founded in 1997 with the mission to help CEO's build long-term, sustainable companies.Steve Balistreri, Treasurer of the Mindshare Organizing Board.Mindshare received 115 nominations for 2023, with 65 of those accepted into the final cohort.The newest Mindshare members will complete a series of classes, taught by notable speakers, on building a business as a CEO. At the conclusion of the program, members with significant attendance and participation will graduate and join a powerful alumni network of more than 1,200 CEO's.The 2023 cohort members were welcomed by Ted Leonsis and the Mindshare Board at a kick-off event on March 8, 2023 at Capital One Arena.The Mindshare Board's Executive Committee includes Harry Glazer of SPROCKIT; April Young of Hercules Capital, Inc.; Steve Balistreri of MorganFranklin Consulting and Michael Lincoln and Katherine Ferguson, both of Cooley, LLP. Mindshare is supported by a board of industry veterans who are committed to building a strong ecosystem for success.Founded by Howard University alum Angel N. Livas and co-founder Yusuf Henriques. The media-tech company is the first black podcast network to build a proprietary platform to stimulate the black creative economy, amplify their voices, while ensuring the hosts maintain creative control and ownership. The second iteration of the app (in both iOS and android) is slated for release Memorial Day weekend 2023.Founded in 1997, MindShare's mission is to help CEO's from the most promising high tech emerging growth companies in the Greater Washington Metropolitan region build long-term, sustainable companies by providing mentorship, creating business opportunities and a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment. Year after year, the CEO's who graduate from MindShare reaffirm its enduring value through continued business opportunities and lasting friendships