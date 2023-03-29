News By Tag
Classic Western Movies for Families
Sinister Cinema Offers Springtime Roy Rogers and Gene Autry Films
By: Sinister Cinema
Well Roy Rogers and Gene Autry fans, here are two Western movies with Springtime in the title showcasing the colors, songs and stars. Can't get out to see the colors? Movies entertain while waiting for the snow to melt:
SPRINGTIME IN THE SIERRAS (1947, IN COLOR & UNCUT) Roy Rogers, Jane Frazee, Stephanie Bachelor, Roy Barcroft, Andy Devine, Bob Nolan and the Sons of the Pioneers. After years of waiting, another uncut, color Rogers film finally surfaces. A gang, headed by a ruthless but beautiful female killer, is slaughtering game out of season. Roy, of course, finds out and sets out to land her and her gang in the slammer. Watch for the big fight scene between Rogers and Barcroft in a big freezer. Bachelor is terrific as a beautiful, sweet-smiling, ruthless killer in this fine Republic western. Unusual to see Devine actually shooting bad guys. An absolute must. Color, 16mm.
SPRINGTIME IN THE ROCKIES (1937, Republic) Gene Autry, Smiley Burnette, Polly Rowles, George Chesebro. From a gorgeous 16mm original print! Gene is the foreman of a ranch with a new owner—a woman! She decides to bring sheep onto the ranch, much to the chagrin of the local cattle ranchers. Gene tries to make peace before things get out of hand. Gene's early Republic's are all pretty good films and this one is no exception.

