Las Vegas Real Estate Agents Promote "Selling Your Home For MORE Money" Campaign
By: Anthony and Christina Evans
Las Vegas, NV- April 01, 2023 – If you've been following the Las Vegas real estate market lately, you may have heard of Anthony and Christina (Krissi) Evans as they quickly are becoming the most sought after agents in town when it comes to marketing homes that sell for the most amount of money. Now, they've one-upped themselves with the latest addition to their advertising arsenal with what they call their "Target Marketing" approach.
The ancient approach of placing your home in local magazines or just the MLS is now a thing of the past. Anthony and Krissi have perfected an approach to Target Marketing where they invest their own money to expose your property to the most opportune buyers based on their current interests, hobbies, family size, age and even net worth and credit score.
In today's world, marketing is all about matching your product up to the prospects that are most likely to have an interest in it. Much like when you are at the grocery and you see that coupons print out based on the products that you always tend to buy.
When asked how this new-age approach to selling for more homes works, Krissi said the following: "If a home has four bedrooms with three of the bedrooms upstairs, there's no sense in marketing that home to retired couples. However, it is a perfect fit for a family that has a child or two of school age years. We can also target market those that have the appropriate income and even those that have a dog in the house if the entire back yard is enclosed. If it has a wine cellar, we can market to those that subscribe to Wine Connoisseur Magazine or otherwise have a wine collection. Essentially, we can market it as their "Perfect Home" That's why oftentimes we can sell homes for more money.
For local homeowners, selling your home fast and for top dollar is our biggest priority. Utilizing agents that understand superior marketing and exposure can potentially allow you to net a lot more money from the ultimate sale of the property.
About Anthony and Krissi Evans: The couple moved their family to the Las Vegas area from Ohio in 2013. They have been involved in real estate since 2002 and are proud parents of 17 year-old-triplets, Dominic, Phoenix, and Lyric and their dachshund Duke.
For more information on how this target marketing approach works and to find out how you may be able to get more from the sale of your home, contact Anthony and Krissi by calling 702-717-5104 or email tripletmomrealtor@
