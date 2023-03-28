 
10 Los Angeles Organizations To Collaborate In National Grant Challenge To Help Keep Pets And People

By:
 
LOS ANGELES - March 31, 2023 - PRLog -- betterTogether Forever today announced the new event, Pet-Chella, starting April 1 at the North Central Animal Shelter. For the entire month of April TEN organizations will be offering activities, events, and programs for the community to participate in. Organizations including HEART LA, Community Animal Medicine Project (CAMP LA), The Amanda Foundation and Pilgrim School among others, will provide landlord tenant issue guidance, a vaccination clinic, spay and neuter, reading to the animals, and much more.

Pet-Chella is part of the national Open Arms Challenge, a partnership of 23 animal well-being organizations, providing a pool of $420,000 in grant opportunities to support inclusivity and assist those that are helping communities by keeping pets and people together.

betterTogether will be onsite to answer questions, offer resources, and help with options and solutions for families such as pet food and supplies, access to vet care, and surrender alternatives.  A free pet vaccination and wellness clinic will be hosted with CAMP LA, as well as a mobile spay and neuter clinic with The Amanda Foundation. HEART LA, will be available to help tenants stay safely housed with their companion animals. There will be reduced adoption fee events throughout the month through LA Animal Services as well as a weekend sponsored by the Pet Care Foundation with giveaways of pet beds and treats.

The community is invited to come visit, take part in all the activities that will increase adoptions, recruit fosters and volunteers, said Christy Schilling, Executive Director, betterTogether.  "We want to bring awareness and highlight the shelter's vital services in collaboration with partners and our community.  The best place for pets is with their people, keeping lifesaving space available in animal shelters. We can do this when we work as one."

Leanna Lin's Wonderland and Walks for Pups will be hosting a pet food and supply drive April 15 to fill up the betterTogether pet pantry to give directly to pet parents in need.  Pilgrim School will be reading to pets April 23 and Shelter Me will offer a free movie screening April 29 - there is truly something for everyone!

"Coming together as a community of animal lovers and advocates can be incredibly powerful. When we work together, we can achieve so much more for our four-legged family members, and the people who love them, thereby creating a more compassionate and supportive world for all of us," said Zoey Knittel, Executive Director, CAMP LA.

Appointments are needed for the free spay and neuter mobile clinic and to get pet food, but the wellness clinic is free for the first 50 pets that arrive.  Come adopt a pet at a discount and get a free bed.  Donate pet food if you can or get a bag if needed.  Come see all there is to offer!  For more information visit: https://www.peopleandpetsbtf.org/nationwide-open-arms-challenge

