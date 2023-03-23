News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
eDirectGlass and AutoBolt Announce Partnership to Enhance Glass Part Lookups
The auto glass industry's leading CRM and the leader in accurate windshield lookups sign cross-licensing agreement to enable better and more accurate glass part identification.
By: eDirectGlass
The partnership will drive value through new and enhanced licensing between eDirectGlass and AutoBolt services. In addition to the existing GlassPartMatch service, eDirectGlass customers will now be able to instantly and seamlessly get a second, verified glass part lookup powered by AutoBolt directly within their eDirectGlass platform, making it easy and seamless for glass installers to quote and order the correct glass part without having to call the dealer or wait on a service to do it for them. And AutoBolt users will have the ability to search for the correct glass part using a license plate lookup powered by eDirectGlass, eliminating the need to enter in the full 17-digit VIN.
"For many years, our customers have benefitted from our GlassPartMatch service that enables installers to accurately identify glass parts. With this partnership with AutoBolt, we are taking part identification to the next level for our users and customers by making it even more accurate by providing a verified service accessible within eDirectGlass,"
"Through our collaboration, our customers will be able to experience an even more seamless and powerful glass part identification process," said Nick Dominato, CEO at AutoBolt. "This cross-licensing partnership strengthens and brings together two leading services that will help drive success for the auto glass repair and replacement industry as a whole."
About eDirectGlass
eDirectGlass, owned by AMJ Logistics(TM)
About AutoBolt
AutoBolt is a glass part identification service that harnesses automotive as-built data to power its glass part search engine. AutoBolt is guided by customer obsession, passion for invention, and commitment to operational excellence, and currently offers build-quality glass part identification for nearly every major auto brand including Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota/Lexus, Hyundai/Kia, Nissan/Infiniti, Mazda, Subaru, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen/Audi, and Volvo.
Contact
Gary Hart
***@edirectglass.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse