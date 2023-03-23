 
eDirectGlass and AutoBolt Announce Partnership to Enhance Glass Part Lookups

The auto glass industry's leading CRM and the leader in accurate windshield lookups sign cross-licensing agreement to enable better and more accurate glass part identification.
By:
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - March 28, 2023 - PRLog -- Scottsdale & Toronto—eDirectGlass and Autobolt today announced a significant partnership that will make it even easier for the auto glass industry to quickly and accurately identify windshields and other auto glass parts.

The partnership will drive value through new and enhanced licensing between eDirectGlass and AutoBolt services. In addition to the existing GlassPartMatch service, eDirectGlass customers will now be able to instantly and seamlessly get a second, verified glass part lookup powered by AutoBolt directly within their eDirectGlass platform, making it easy and seamless for glass installers to quote and order the correct glass part without having to call the dealer or wait on a service to do it for them. And AutoBolt users will have the ability to search for the correct glass part using a license plate lookup powered by eDirectGlass, eliminating the need to enter in the full 17-digit VIN.

"For many years, our customers have benefitted from our GlassPartMatch service that enables installers to accurately identify glass parts. With this partnership with AutoBolt, we are taking part identification to the next level for our users and customers by making it even more accurate by providing a verified service accessible within eDirectGlass," said Gary Hart, CEO at eDirectGlass. "We're also excited at the opportunity to work with AutoBolt to license our technology to enable their users to quickly and accurately identify a vehicle and its glass parts using our license plate to VIN service."

"Through our collaboration, our customers will be able to experience an even more seamless and powerful glass part identification process," said Nick Dominato, CEO at AutoBolt. "This cross-licensing partnership strengthens and brings together two leading services that will help drive success for the auto glass repair and replacement industry as a whole."

About eDirectGlass

eDirectGlass, owned by AMJ Logistics(TM), Inc. and founded in 1995, is a privately held corporation based in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMJ builds applications and solutions where all aspects of the manufacturing, supply chain vendors, insurance and end-user industries converge. These applications and solutions enhance productivity, profitability and increase customer satisfaction critical to the growth and success of the marketplace. For more information on eDirectGlass, GlassPartMatch, or any of our other solutions, contact Gary Hart (gary.hart@edirectglass.com) at 480.993.0915 or visit our website at http://www.edirectglass.com.

About AutoBolt

AutoBolt is a glass part identification service that harnesses automotive as-built data to power its glass part search engine. AutoBolt is guided by customer obsession, passion for invention, and commitment to operational excellence, and currently offers build-quality glass part identification for nearly every major auto brand including Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota/Lexus, Hyundai/Kia, Nissan/Infiniti, Mazda, Subaru, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen/Audi, and Volvo.

Gary Hart
***@edirectglass.com
Email:***@edirectglass.com
Automotive Glass
Automotive
Scottsdale - Arizona - United States
Partnerships
