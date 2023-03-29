 
Singletime Microneedles Creates Painless Vaccine Administration

By: The Paragon Group
 
ATLANTA - March 31, 2023 - PRLog -- The Paragon Group, spearheaded by Founder and Managing Partner Armond Davis, has made an investment in SingleTime Microneedles (STM), the only microneedle platform that can deliver single or multi-longitudinal dose vaccines/therapeutics in one patch.. STM is the brainchild of Principal Founder and CTO, Thanh Nguyen and led by co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Jasdeep Singh. It is dedicated to making the patches and vaccines available worldwide, especially in places such as Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, as well as India, Indonesia, and other countries where the need for vaccines are greatest.

Dr. Singh has managed various organizations and led a $500K seed round at a $3M valuation. He has led schools with over 150 employees and multimillion-dollar budgets. Additionally, he has also been a team leader in numerous negotiations, closed an international licensing agreement, and brings consulting experience and a VC and angel investor network.

Dr. Singh said, "As a first-generation Southeast Asian and having worked with low-income communities, I have seen what poverty means for people's health and how unequal access to vaccines, and other medicines, can devastate people, families, and communities. That knowledge drives us to make STM a company that believes in a for-profit for-society model."

"STM is a company that truly aligns with the mission of The Paragon Group to invest in ethnically diverse founders who are solving huge problems that will have a global impact.  Making their patch available to global populations would revolutionize healthcare and potentially save millions of lives", Davis said.

STM's Chief Technology Officer Thanh Nguyen, a nine-time patent holder and research leader, has raised over a million dollars $5M in grant and private funding. Nguyen founded two start-up companies and has an extensive pharmaceutical and private industry network.

STM continues to explore additional applications for the patch that can help to improve access to care for patients from all walks of life.

The Paragon Group continues to prepare founders within the portfolio for massive growth in their industries. For more information about Armond and The Paragon Group please visit https://www.paragoninvestmentfund.com/. For all press and media inquiries please contact Lindsey Walker at lindsey@walkerassocmediagroup.com

####

About The Paragon Group

The Paragon Group seeks to provide ethnically diverse and woman-owned businesses, which have been historically undervalued by the investment community, access to investment capital and guidance that unlocks the potential for exponential growth.   We believe that a lack of access to investment capital has limited the opportunities for growth by these businesses.  Through filling this gap in access, The Paragon Group invests not only in businesses but also in their founders, and the underserved communities in which they live.

About SingleTime Microneedles

SingleTime Microneedles' has developed the only microneedle platform that can deliver single or multi-longitudinal dose vaccines/therapeutics in one patch. Its utmost priority is to continue improving drug delivery with multi-dose patches that improve immunity and reduce supply chain costs. Its mission is to improve domestic and global health and wellness through equitable access to highly effective vaccines.

