News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Singletime Microneedles Creates Painless Vaccine Administration
By: The Paragon Group
Dr. Singh has managed various organizations and led a $500K seed round at a $3M valuation. He has led schools with over 150 employees and multimillion-
Dr. Singh said, "As a first-generation Southeast Asian and having worked with low-income communities, I have seen what poverty means for people's health and how unequal access to vaccines, and other medicines, can devastate people, families, and communities. That knowledge drives us to make STM a company that believes in a for-profit for-society model."
"STM is a company that truly aligns with the mission of The Paragon Group to invest in ethnically diverse founders who are solving huge problems that will have a global impact. Making their patch available to global populations would revolutionize healthcare and potentially save millions of lives", Davis said.
STM's Chief Technology Officer Thanh Nguyen, a nine-time patent holder and research leader, has raised over a million dollars $5M in grant and private funding. Nguyen founded two start-up companies and has an extensive pharmaceutical and private industry network.
STM continues to explore additional applications for the patch that can help to improve access to care for patients from all walks of life.
The Paragon Group continues to prepare founders within the portfolio for massive growth in their industries. For more information about Armond and The Paragon Group please visit https://www.paragoninvestmentfund.com/
####
About The Paragon Group
The Paragon Group seeks to provide ethnically diverse and woman-owned businesses, which have been historically undervalued by the investment community, access to investment capital and guidance that unlocks the potential for exponential growth. We believe that a lack of access to investment capital has limited the opportunities for growth by these businesses. Through filling this gap in access, The Paragon Group invests not only in businesses but also in their founders, and the underserved communities in which they live.
About SingleTime Microneedles
SingleTime Microneedles' has developed the only microneedle platform that can deliver single or multi-longitudinal dose vaccines/therapeutics in one patch. Its utmost priority is to continue improving drug delivery with multi-dose patches that improve immunity and reduce supply chain costs. Its mission is to improve domestic and global health and wellness through equitable access to highly effective vaccines.
Contact
Walker + Associates Media Group
***@walkerassocmediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse