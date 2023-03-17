News By Tag
The Mogharebi Group Opens Offices in Las Vegas and Albuquerque
By: The Mogharebi Group
Founded in 2016 by Alex Mogharebi, one of the top-producing multifamily brokers in the U.S., TMG is a vertically integrated real estate services firm specializing in multifamily investment sales, financing, and advisory services. In its brief seven-year history, the firm has closed in excess of $8 billion in transactions representing more than 75,000 apartment units throughout California, the Pacific Northwest and Mountain States.
In the past two years, TMG launched a regional expansion, establishing footholds in Salt Lake City, UT and Seattle, WA. With the opening of Las Vegas and Albuquerque offices, TMG currently has 8 offices throughout the Western United States.
"The decision to expand into Nevada and New Mexico was a logical step in our business growth strategy. We are targeting major new markets and fresh opportunity, but with the company's proven, established personal approach," Mogharebi said. "We have worked very hard to develop a corporate culture and collaborative approach that is very different from the typical real estate brokerage firm model, and Bill and Robert will certainly add to that in a client-first, partnership-
Ketcham joins the firm as vice president and will lead the Las Vegas office. He brings more than 20 years of real estate experience to TMG, including managing over 4,300 units of multifamily assets on the West Coast for a private investment company. While the Las Vegas office will focus primarily on multifamily, Ketcham also will be responsible for broadening TMG's hotels advisory services.
"Las Vegas adding major professional sports momentum to its established reputation as the entertainment capital of the country will continue to expand and reshape the employment sector and thus the need for housing," said Ketcham. "The new Las Vegas office will help position investors to reap the rewards of the tremendous demand for multifamily communities."
Gallegos joins TMG as senior vice president to lead the Albuquerque office. Previously, he was with Alliance International Investments, as chief investment officer he helped build the investment portfolio for two REIT funds. Gallegos has been responsible for more than $100 million in sales transactions in the United States and internationally during his 25-year real estate investment career.
"This is a special and strategic opportunity for The Mogharebi Group to bring its full-service advisory platform to New Mexico, which is a unique part of the country that is fairly insulated from market fluctuations,"
About The Mogharebi Group
The Mogharebi Group (http://www.Mogharebi.com) is a real estate investment advisory firm specializing in the multifamily property sector throughout California, the Pacific Northwest, and Mountain States. With unrivaled local knowledge, an extensive global network of top real estate investors, state-of-the-
Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
