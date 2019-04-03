 
March 2023





Wrap up Women's History Month with the tropical sounds of Jessica Medina's "Morir Soñando"

"Super talented vocalist that effortlessly bridges jazz, soul, and even bits of Afro Caribbean music" -NPR
By:
 
 
Jessica Medina
Jessica Medina
LOS ANGELES - March 21, 2023 - PRLog -- Singer-songwriter Jessica Medina celebrates both Women's History Month and the beginning of spring with the release of her bachata-ballad "Morir Soñando".

"Morir Soñando", which happens to be a refreshing drink traditionally from the Dominican Republic made of milk and orange juice (similar to an orange creamsicle), was written by Jessica Medina and Leon Yamil.  The song, which was produced and arranged by Latin Grammy-winner Janina Rosado, connects all our senses to the flavors, aromas and emotions of returning to Medina's ancestral lands.

"Morir soñando" will be included on Jessica Medina's upcoming EP Rosa, which is set to be released next month.

"As a mother and woman in the music industry, it is very important for me to build a community, to hold a space for healing, creativity and expression. That's why it was essential for me to work with women in this EP," comments Medina.

Last month, Jessica Medina released "Locura", the first single of Rosa. With this EP, she dives deeper into her Dominican and Puerto Rican roots as well as different types of love from a woman's perspective. Rosa also features women in all aspects, from its composition and musicians to its graphics, musical arrangements and production.

"Locura" was composed by the award-winning composer Alex Cuba and was recorded in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Watch trailer "Locura" https://youtu.be/cKnm5Asi6_g



About Jessica Medina:
Born in New York City to a Dominican mother and Puerto Rican father, whose voices were the soundtrack of her formative years, Jessica Medina absorbed a lifetime of musical roots from an early age. Medina studied jazz at Hunter College in New York City.

Jessica Medina broke barriers with her previous single "Back to Black". Medina approaches this emblematic song by Amy Winehouse from a completely new perspective.

Constantly taking risks and breaking barriers that the music industry imposes on language, Medina offers bilingual lyrics while attracting a new generation of "Latinx" fans.

Follow Jessica Medina on social media:
@jessicamedinamusic

Radio Free Brooklyn Playlist (02/18/2023)
https://spinitron.com/RFB/pl/17022929/A-New-Latin-World?s...

World Café – Essential and Emerging Artists -World Café Latinx Playlist  (02/17/2023)
https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/11/09/933028374/world-cafes-best-new-latinx-playlist

Latin Alternative Playlist 88.5 HD3 (02/17/2023)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CowPVv6rhTt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

NPR Warm Up Your Winter With New Songs ( 02/14/2021)
https://www.npr.org/2021/02/08/965586201/warm-up-your-winter-with-new-songs

NPR New Latin Music: Rosalía, J Balvin, Cuco And Jessica Medina – (04/13/2019) https://www.npr.org/sections/altlatino/2019/04/03/709186933/tomar-vuelo-con-altura-our-favorite-latin-songs-this-week

Jessica Medina feat. Jorge Glem "Si Tu Te Vas" homenaje a Juan Luis Guerra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZEGxFNvx4U

Jessica Medina "Libre" feat. Mireya Ramos  (Flor de Toloache)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfkQnuV_hYo

Women Singer-Songwriters tribute to SELENA (Como la flor /Amor Prohibido / Bidi Bidi Bom Bom): Detras de Camara- Video Oficial

Jessica Medina, Nora Gonzalez, Carmen Ruiz, Julie Acosta (Flor de toloache), Nancy Sanchez, Stephanie Bergara (Bidibidibanda), Mai-Elka Prado, Olympia Tril y Jackie Coleman.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIKDK5ywhHA

