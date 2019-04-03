News By Tag
Wrap up Women's History Month with the tropical sounds of Jessica Medina's "Morir Soñando"
"Super talented vocalist that effortlessly bridges jazz, soul, and even bits of Afro Caribbean music" -NPR
"Morir Soñando", which happens to be a refreshing drink traditionally from the Dominican Republic made of milk and orange juice (similar to an orange creamsicle), was written by Jessica Medina and Leon Yamil. The song, which was produced and arranged by Latin Grammy-winner Janina Rosado, connects all our senses to the flavors, aromas and emotions of returning to Medina's ancestral lands.
"Morir soñando" will be included on Jessica Medina's upcoming EP Rosa, which is set to be released next month.
"As a mother and woman in the music industry, it is very important for me to build a community, to hold a space for healing, creativity and expression. That's why it was essential for me to work with women in this EP," comments Medina.
Last month, Jessica Medina released "Locura", the first single of Rosa. With this EP, she dives deeper into her Dominican and Puerto Rican roots as well as different types of love from a woman's perspective. Rosa also features women in all aspects, from its composition and musicians to its graphics, musical arrangements and production.
"Locura" was composed by the award-winning composer Alex Cuba and was recorded in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Watch trailer "Locura" https://youtu.be/
About Jessica Medina:
Born in New York City to a Dominican mother and Puerto Rican father, whose voices were the soundtrack of her formative years, Jessica Medina absorbed a lifetime of musical roots from an early age. Medina studied jazz at Hunter College in New York City.
Jessica Medina broke barriers with her previous single "Back to Black". Medina approaches this emblematic song by Amy Winehouse from a completely new perspective.
Constantly taking risks and breaking barriers that the music industry imposes on language, Medina offers bilingual lyrics while attracting a new generation of "Latinx" fans.
Follow Jessica Medina on social media:
@jessicamedinamusic
Radio Free Brooklyn Playlist (02/18/2023)
https://spinitron.com/
World Café – Essential and Emerging Artists -World Café Latinx Playlist (02/17/
https://www.npr.org/
Latin Alternative Playlist 88.5 HD3 (02/17/2023)
https://www.instagram.com/
NPR Warm Up Your Winter With New Songs ( 02/14/2021)
https://www.npr.org/
NPR New Latin Music: Rosalía, J Balvin, Cuco And Jessica Medina – (04/13/2019)
Jessica Medina feat. Jorge Glem "Si Tu Te Vas" homenaje a Juan Luis Guerra
https://www.youtube.com/
Jessica Medina "Libre" feat. Mireya Ramos (Flor de Toloache)
https://www.youtube.com/
Women Singer-Songwriters tribute to SELENA (Como la flor /Amor Prohibido / Bidi Bidi Bom Bom): Detras de Camara- Video Oficial
Jessica Medina, Nora Gonzalez, Carmen Ruiz, Julie Acosta (Flor de toloache), Nancy Sanchez, Stephanie Bergara (Bidibidibanda)
https://www.youtube.com/
