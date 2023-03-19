Cambridge Rotary Club's National Honor Society "Leaders of Today & Tomorrow" Scholarships Event

By: Rotary Club of Cambridge

--partnered with Harvard University and City of Cambridge leaders in honoring local National Honor Society students fromandThis year's annual "Leaders of Today & Tomorrow" program, hosted by Cambridge Rotary and held at Harvard University's Smith Center, included a buffet breakfast, as well as special remarks by Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and Cambridge Police Commissioner, Christine Elow. Honorable guests included Cambridge City Manager, Yi Ah Huang, Massachusetts State Representative Steven Owens, Cambridge Fire Department Captain, David House, Cambridge Public Library Finance and Operations Manager, Idalia Cuevas and Cambridge Recycling Director, Michael Orr.In welcoming the assembled students,, Cambridge Rotary President, offered a warm welcome and congratulations for their scholastic achievements and community service. Li commented, "Rotary is an international club of more than 1.4 million members who belong to more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in 160 countries, making it the largest global charity organization. For more than 110 years, Rotary's people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to address sustainable projects. The Rotary Club of Cambridge has been serving the Cambridge community for 101 years!"Li went on to remark, "Our motto, 'Service above Self,' is reflected in our service projects. Rotarians work together to address seven areas of focus: promoting peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention and treatment, providing clean water and sanitation, maternal and child health, education and literacy, growing local economies and protecting the environment."then addressed the students, "we celebrate you, as members of the National Honor Society at your respective schools, on your achievements and for your dedication and service to local public service organizations, an indication that you feel strongly about giving back to the community."The students participated in group round table discussions on selected leadership topics, such as what are the obstacles that leaders may face. The lively discussions were followed by student presentations by representatives from each of the tables., long-time Cambridge Rotarian, praised the student speakers from each table for "delivering remarks that were eloquent and carefully calibrated and pitched to encourage the assembled students to stay on the path of living up to their promise in a very thoughtful and inspiring way."The highlight of the morning was the awarding of three scholarships of $2,000 each to three students who had been selected as best exemplifying the "Service Above Self" guiding principle of Rotary, as outlined in their previously submitted personal essays. Additional awards of $500 were also given to the three local nonprofits where the students had completed their public service.The awards presentation was emceed by Rotarian, who introduced each of the three scholarship awardees. "The motto for Rotary Clubs is 'Service above Self'," said Nurse, "and the three winners of today's Rotary Scholarships have won based on the essays they submitted that speak eloquently of their public service to local organizationsCambridge Rindge & Latin: Planned Parenthood Federation of AmericaCommunity Charter School of Cambridge: Rosie's placeProspect Hill Academy Charter School: The Junior Journey Program for Puerto Rico hurricane reliefIn her closing remarks, President Li urged the assembled students to consider joining a Rotary Club in the future, for opportunities to use their stellar leadership skills in helping others. "We can't wait to see how you students here today become our leaders of tomorrow!"