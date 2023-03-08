News By Tag
* Hbcu
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Top Supporters List Honors Those Who Empower HBCU Engineering Students
US Black Engineer Magazine has released the 2023 edition of the Top Supporters List, recognizing organizations that have provided exceptional support to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) engineering programs.
The 2023 edition of the Top Supporters List features a diverse group of organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to empowering the next generation of black engineers. This year's list includes several returning names, including Apple, Google, Amazon, and Lockheed Martin.
Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, the publisher of US Black Engineer Magazine, emphasized the importance of recognizing these organizations for their contributions. "The Top Supporters List is a celebration of the partnerships that exist between HBCUs and corporations, organizations, and government agencies,' Taborn said. 'These partnerships are critical to ensuring that HBCU engineering programs continue to thrive and that students have access to the resources they need to succeed. Their work is ensuring the availability of continued opportunities for posterity."
US Black Engineer Magazine has been publishing the Top Supporters List since 2005, and the publication has become an important resource for HBCU students, faculty, and administrators. The list is compiled based on data submitted by HBCUs and verified by a panel of experts in the engineering field.
The 2023 survey encompasses both Fortune 500 companies and smaller startups that prioritize making an impact, with HBCU Engineering deans and members of the non-profit Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering (AMIE) voting to determine the companies providing the most support.
Top 15 Industry Supporters
About US Black Engineer Magazine
US Black Engineer Magazine is a publication of Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG), a Baltimore-based media services company that specializes in workforce diversity and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) careers. CCG is dedicated to promoting equal opportunities in the workplace and helping companies find qualified, diverse talent. For more information, visit www.blackengineer.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse