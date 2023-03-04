 
News By Tag
* Metal Building
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cleveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2023
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Follow on Google News

MBMA Announces 2022 Student Design Competition Award Winners

By: MBMA
 
 
MBMA 2022 Student Design Competition Winners
MBMA 2022 Student Design Competition Winners
CLEVELAND - March 8, 2023 - PRLog -- www.mbma.com - The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) is pleased to announce the winners of its second annual Student Design Competition. On February 28, 2023, the association granted $28,500 in awards to six winners and to their faculty sponsors in an online ceremony.

Bobby Buttrick, a graduate student at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, took home the top prize of $5,000. He was advised by Professor Stephen Schreiber, Chair of the Department of Architecture in the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

In the Graduate Division, Pranav Amin, from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, earned first place and $4,000. He was advised by Professor Schreiber. Second place and $2,500 went to Samantha Spitzer, a student at the University of New Mexico. She was advised by Professor Kristina Yu of the School of Architecture and Planning.

For the Undergraduate Division, first place and $4,000 was awarded to the Tree City Team from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. The team consists of Harris Cheifetz, Sarah Joseph, Jaret Lesure, Aaron Muth and Gunnar Norberg, and was advised by Robert Kobet of the College of Architecture & Environmental Design. Brianna Westbrook and Elias Vasquez of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, earned second place along with $2,500. They were advised by Marcel Erminy, Associate Professor of Practice in the School of Architecture. Miguel Alecio, a student at the Universidad del Istmo in Frajinas, Guatemala, was awarded third place and $1,500. He was advised by Hans Schwarz Bassila of the Faculty of Architecture and Design.

"We congratulate Bobby Buttrick and his advisor Stephen Schreiber on earning the top prize in the 2022 MBMA Student Design Competition," says MBMA General Manager Tony Bouquot. "We had 48 entries from eight schools, including one from Guatemala. It's exciting to see a variety of schools and students submitting such impressive entries, and we thank all of the faculty sponsors for their work as well."

"In its second year, the design competition continues to introduce metal building systems to students across the country and beyond," says MBMA Director of Research and Engineering Lee Shoemaker, PhD, PE. "It's exciting to see the creativity and enthusiasm of these students from schools large and small."

The competition took place during the 2022 fall semester, with entries due January 6, 2023. The contest for undergraduate and graduate architecture students challenged each participant to create an innovative metal building design for a fire station and department headquarters.

The five-member panel of judges included: Eric Pros, AIA, director of design for DS Architecture in Cleveland, Ohio; Terri Meyer Boake, LEED AP, professor at the University of Waterloo's School of Architecture, Cambridge, Ontario; Lauren Gwaltney, AIA, senior associate with Williams Blackstock Architects in Birmingham, Alabama; John Underwood, consultant to Behlen Mfg. Co., Columbus, Nebraska; and Robert Tiffin, national accounts manager with Silvercote in Greenville, South Carolina, and chair of the MBMA Architecture Committee. For additional information please visit https://mbmaeducation.org.

Contact
Tony Bouquot
***@mbma.com
End
Email:***@mbma.com
Tags:Metal Building
Industry:Architecture
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TWI-PR PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Mar 08, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share