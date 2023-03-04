Ashley Dixon Promoted to Director of Guest Services by Garden City Realty

Contact

-- Garden City Realty has announced the promotion of Ashley Dixon to Director of Client Services. In this new capacity, Dixon will oversee the company's relationship with its clients - property owners and guests. She is expected to increase acquisitions while maintaining a high retention rate by developing long-term client relationships.Upon joining Garden City Realty in 2015, Dixon served as a Vacation Planner in Guest Services. Shortly after, she joined the Owner Services team as a Coordinator and was quickly promoted to Owner Services Manager. Specifically, she interacted with property owners, Property Services, and Guest Services and supervised the Owner Services team to support and maintain the company's high standards of excellence and accountability.She has worked to increase homeowner satisfaction by improving service quality and focusing on increasing overall return on investment through income and property care.In 2016 Dixon received her Property Management license and her Real Estate License in 2017. Regarding her license, Dixon said, "Being a licensed professional has allowed me to have open conversations with clients and prospective clients as they seek the best ROI on their home away from home."In 2022, she was accepted into Leadership Grand Strand Class XLIII and is expected to graduate in May 2023. "This course has allowed me to become involved with gaining exposure to needs in our community and network with those in diverse industries to build rapport and maintain ongoing professional relationships,"said Dixon.She works directly with management to enhance best practices for the company. As a result, she plays an integral role in company growth and retention by providing exceptional service and leading a team of incredible professionals."Garden City Realty is very pleased to recognize that Ashley Dixon's years of experience with our company will better serve our property owners and guests in this new role. We fully expect Ashley will continue to help elevate our guest and owner experiences company-wide in the years to come, allowing us to provide our clients with the high-quality services and hospitality they deserve while enabling us to achieve our goals for growth as a company. There's no doubt that Ashley will shine in this new role," said Drew McElveen, Broker-in-Charge of Rentals.Garden City Realty has a long-standing policy of promoting from within whenever possible. In doing so, the staff and clients benefit from the knowledge and skills acquired over time while ensuring the continued high quality of the brand.Dixon can be contacted at 843-652-4234 or ADixon@GardenCityRealty.com.