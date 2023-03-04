The Blues Society of Central PA Commemorates 10th Anniversary with Champions Sports Bar and Grill

Gary Rothrock presents plaque to Jason Naugle (L)

Kathryn Gregoire

***@gmail.com Kathryn Gregoire

-- On Thursday, March 2, the Blues Society of Central Pennsylvania (BSCP) celebrated ten years of hosting Thursday Evening Blues Jams at Champions Sports Bar and Grill in Highspire. A full house of blues music lovers and musicians were in attendance for the occasion. "The enthusiasm was heartfelt and the energy of the musicians on stage was so infectious,"Kathryn Gregoire, BSCP President, observed. "Everyone was glad for a chance to express their gratitude to Champions for giving us such a good home on Thursday evenings to enjoy that American music – the blues."BSCP board member and Jam Coordinator, Gary "Rocky" Rothrock, presented Champions manager, Jason Naugle, with a plaque in appreciation for the excellent service and partnership over the past ten years.The BSCP invites the public to its free weekly blues jams every Thursday in the back room of Champions Sports Bar and Grill, 300 N. 2Street (route 230), Highspire, PA, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The dance floor is always open and the patio with an outdoor bar is available during warmer weather.Each jam night features five sets of local musicians and occasional touring artists. BSCP has a full back line including a newly purchased Roland keyboard and a 50's vintage Hammond RT3 with a Leslie 760 cabinet. Don Intrieri, owner of Reliable Backlines, manages the sound system. Jam Hosts Lewis Bechtold, Tom Lowry, John Stover, George Bressler, John Drudul, Marianna Schaffer, Bob Wineland, Jaime Hess and Gary Rothrock welcome jammers with all levels of experience.Angela Episale and Adriano Sico were new attendees on the night of the 10th anniversary. Adriano played both the keyboard and the organ. The next day Angela bought BSCP memberships online and commented, "Well, that's probably the fastest I have ever decided to become a member of an organization!Thank you for the great time last night. Adriano and I will be back soon!"The weekly jam began 25 years ago in the lounge of the historic Lochiel Hotel in Harrisburg, where it was held until the flood of 2005 closed the doors. The BSCP moved the jam to the 40 and 8 Club, where it remained for the next 6 years. In 2011, the jam relocated to the Liquid 891 Club until it closed mid-February 2013. Barely skipping a beat, the jam was up and running again at its current Champions location on March 7, 2013. Even a global pandemic couldn't disrupt this long-standing tradition, with the weekly Thursday night event being transitioned on April 23, 2020 to virtual Zoom sessions featuring musicians performing from as close as the Central PA region to as far away as South America and Australia. The live jam resumed on June 17, 2021, at Champions.In addition to the weekly jams, the BSCP also holds at least four annual events on Sunday afternoons at Champions. The Spring Show is coming up next on April 23, 2023, starting at 1:30 pm. The show features Blue Heart Records artist Peter Veteska and Blues Train, Fast Eddie & the Slowpokes, and Blues Bizness. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.For additional information about the jam, the Spring Show and all other BSCP events, activities and publications, visit bscpblues.com.