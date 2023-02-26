News By Tag
Veterinary Innovators Earn Spot Among Top Biotech Startups
Veterinary Health Research Centers Finalist for Citeline's Most Innovative Start-up Company Award
"We are encouraged that Citeline Awards 2023 has chosen us as a finalist for the Most Innovative Start-up Company category," said VHRC founder Dr. Joel Ehrenzweig. "Our journey began with an aim of improving the lives of animals with veterinary practices hosting clinical trials for patients with naturally occurring conditions, including cancer, cognitive decline, inflammation and immune-mediated, and low-incidence (MUMS) diseases."
VHRC co-founder Dr. Rob Hunter continued, "People and pets share many of the same conditions, so when a study finds a successful animal treatment, that data can have One Health translational value and will be very supportive in regulatory submissions for products treating people with the same condition."
The mission of VHRC has garnered support from prospective beneficiaries--
About Veterinary Health Research Centers LLC (VHRC)
VHRC specializes in developing and conducting small-scale POC, pre-IND and pre-INAD studies for pharmaceutical companies, biopharma, medical device, and life science innovators. It is headquartered in the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor (Overland Park, KS), with offices in Richmond, Virginia.
About Citeline
Citeline (formerly Pharma Intelligence)
Global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical and medtech industries, covering it all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts and more. For more information on one of the world's most trusted life science partners, visit Citeline
