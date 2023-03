Petrinovich Pugh and Company wins ClearlyRated Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence

Winning firms are based on quality-of-service ratings provided by clients

-- Petrinovich Pugh and Company, LLP (https://www.clearlyrated.com/accounting/ca-usa/san-jose-ca/petrinovich-pugh-and-co-llp-san-jose-ca) (PP&Co), a leading accounting firm, has once again won thefor providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award (https://www.clearlyrated.com/accounting) winners are proven industry leaders in quality of service based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.Upon notification of the award, Ed Davis, one of PP&Co's Managing Partners, said, "We welcome feedback from our clients as it reaffirms our commitment to continuous improvement and allows us to understand their needs and expectations in a real way. We're proud that clients recognize our continued efforts, and we attribute our consistently high satisfaction rates to the contributions of our dedicated team, who truly care."On average, clients of 2023 Best of Accounting winners are over 70 percent more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. In fact, PP&Co received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out 10 from 86% of their clients. This is significantly higher than the industry's average of 50 percent in 2022."I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Accounting winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com,"said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders – it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."With offices in San Jose, Santa Cruz, and Portland, Petrinovich Pugh and Company, LLP is a full-service accounting firm providing planning, consulting, and compliance services. PP&Co certified public accountants and consultants endeavor to become true partners with clients, helping to provide clarity around complex financial issues. By building effective strategies and solutions, PP&Co can have a meaningful and transformative impact, helping clients identify and achieve financial goals that give them the freedom to do what's most important to them. Visit https://www.ppandco.com/ for additional information.Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated ( https://www.clearlyrated.com/ ) utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award (https://www.clearlyrated.com/accounting) recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.