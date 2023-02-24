 
News By Tag
* PP&Co
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2023
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2023
2827262524

Follow on Google News

Petrinovich Pugh and Company wins ClearlyRated Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence

Winning firms are based on quality-of-service ratings provided by clients
By: Petrinovich Pugh and Company, LLP
 
 
PP&Co
PP&Co
SAN JOSE, Calif. - March 1, 2023 - PRLog -- Petrinovich Pugh and Company, LLP (https://www.clearlyrated.com/accounting/ca-usa/san-jose-ca/petrinovich-pugh-and-co-llp-san-jose-ca) (PP&Co), a leading accounting firm, has once again won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award (https://www.clearlyrated.com/accounting) winners are proven industry leaders in quality of service based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.

Upon notification of the award, Ed Davis, one of PP&Co's Managing Partners, said, "We welcome feedback from our clients as it reaffirms our commitment to continuous improvement and allows us to understand their needs and expectations in a real way. We're proud that clients recognize our continued efforts, and we attribute our consistently high satisfaction rates to the contributions of our dedicated team, who truly care."

On average, clients of 2023 Best of Accounting winners are over 70 percent more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. In fact, PP&Co received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out 10 from 86% of their clients. This is significantly higher than the industry's average of 50 percent in 2022.

"I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Accounting winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders – it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."

About Petrinovich Pugh and Company, LLP (PP&Co)
With offices in San Jose, Santa Cruz, and Portland, Petrinovich Pugh and Company, LLP is a full-service accounting firm providing planning, consulting, and compliance services. PP&Co certified public accountants and consultants endeavor to become true partners with clients, helping to provide clarity around complex financial issues. By building effective strategies and solutions, PP&Co can have a meaningful and transformative impact, helping clients identify and achieve financial goals that give them the freedom to do what's most important to them. Visit https://www.ppandco.com/ for additional information.

About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated (https://www.clearlyrated.com/) utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Accounting™
ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award (https://www.clearlyrated.com/accounting) recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Media Contact
Kiana Karn | NINICO Communications
kiana@ninico.com
End
Email:***@ninico.com Email Verified
Tags:PP&Co
Industry:Accounting
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NINICO Communications® News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share