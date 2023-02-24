News By Tag
Petrinovich Pugh and Company wins ClearlyRated Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence
Winning firms are based on quality-of-service ratings provided by clients
By: Petrinovich Pugh and Company, LLP
Upon notification of the award, Ed Davis, one of PP&Co's Managing Partners, said, "We welcome feedback from our clients as it reaffirms our commitment to continuous improvement and allows us to understand their needs and expectations in a real way. We're proud that clients recognize our continued efforts, and we attribute our consistently high satisfaction rates to the contributions of our dedicated team, who truly care."
On average, clients of 2023 Best of Accounting winners are over 70 percent more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. In fact, PP&Co received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out 10 from 86% of their clients. This is significantly higher than the industry's average of 50 percent in 2022.
About Petrinovich Pugh and Company, LLP (PP&Co)
With offices in San Jose, Santa Cruz, and Portland, Petrinovich Pugh and Company, LLP is a full-service accounting firm providing planning, consulting, and compliance services. PP&Co certified public accountants and consultants endeavor to become true partners with clients, helping to provide clarity around complex financial issues. By building effective strategies and solutions, PP&Co can have a meaningful and transformative impact, helping clients identify and achieve financial goals that give them the freedom to do what's most important to them. Visit https://www.ppandco.com/
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated (https://www.clearlyrated.com/
About Best of Accounting™
ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award (https://www.clearlyrated.com/
