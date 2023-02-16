News By Tag
South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns
A Local's Foodie Guide to the Best Things To Do at Miami Beach
By: Miami Beach Walking Tours
And I would guess another reason the event is always sold-out is that it runs this year from February 23, - February 26, 2023. And who wouldn't want to spend four days in the Sunshine State, when it's currently 82 degrees from my perch on Ocean Drive.
The event's founder and top executive Lee Brian Schrager ever present on the scene is expecting 60,000 visitors this year says, "We're going into the best years of the festival. The level of talent and the support of the community is better than it's ever been."
Our mission today is the same as when we started in our first year, to shine a spotlight on the local chefs that are putting Miami on the world's culinary map."Long before Nobu or Thomas Keller or Fabio Trabocchi opened restaurants here, they saw how great Miami is. It's been a boomerang effect. Miami is no longer a seasonal place. It's busy all year round," says Schrager.
Four of the events expecting big numbers are and with a lineup is way too packed to fully do justice to here, but to whet your appetite, here are a few highlighted events that still had tickets available at press time. Check the full schedule here (https://sobewff.org/
If you're staying longer than Monday, MiamiBeachwalkingtours.com (http://www.miamibeachwalkingtours.com) should be your preferred choice, their tours showcase the best foods, attractions, culture, and walking all in one tour.
What's Included in the South Beach Sunset Walking Dinner Tour
The South Beach Sunset Walking Dinner starts with a get-acquainted Margarita at a tikki bar overlooking Biscayne Bay and welcomes the evening's sunset.
We'll have a local Latin-flavored chicken empanada, a shrimp empanada followed by a seafood taco, and homemade Italian gelato for dessert. Tour costs $75.00 per person and includes food and beverages. Tour begins at 5pm and ends at 7pm.
In addition, we'll visit well-known attractions;
If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions, contact Bruce at;
