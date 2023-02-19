News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Dr. Thomas M. Murray Earns Inaugural Ellifritt Award
By: MBMA
"I am very honored to receive this award," said Dr. Murray. "Duane and I were good friends for many years and to receive an award named after him is a special honor. I am grateful to the MBMA for selecting me to be the inaugural awardee."
Dr. Murray is the Montague Betts Professor of Structural Steel Design-Professor Emeritus at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia. He began participating in MBMA-sponsored research in 1981 when he was selected to study the behavior of roof systems under gravity loads. His work resulted in what became known as the Base Test. It was adopted into the 1996 American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) Specification and has been extended to address uplift loads. In 1982, he began work on bolted end-plate connections with the aim of unifying the design approach for the most common of these connections used in the industry. The culmination of this work was realized in 2002 with the publication of the AISC/MBMA Design Guide No. 16, now the recognized standard for bolted end-plate connection design.
"Dr. Murray's work through the years has added significantly to the industry," noted Lee Shoemaker, Ph.D., PE, MBMA's current director of research and engineering. "A quick look through our library reveals 48 publications of MBMA-sponsored work in which he was one of the authors."
The MBMA research award is named for Dr. Ellifritt, who was teaching at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 1975 when he was appointed as the first director of research and engineering for the MBMA. He served in that role until 1985 when he returned to teaching as a professor of civil engineering at the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he taught until his retirement in 2010. Throughout his life, artistic expression was evidenced through his prolific works in various mediums. He always traveled with his sketch book and would transform his favorite drawings into intricate watercolors. His home and art studio were wall-to-wall with original vignettes of his observations of life, especially his interest in bridges and other structures. His most famous work, the Steel Structure, is a teaching sculpture that stands on the Gainesville campus and has been reproduced nearly 200 times at colleges and universities around the world. He passed away in 2018.The Ellifritt family was very honored that MBMA has chosen to recognize him in this way.
Learn more about MBMA at https://www.mbma.com/
Contact
Tony Bouquot
***@mbma.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse