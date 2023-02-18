News By Tag
New Mexico's Only Construction Magazine set to disperse Testimonial ad
By: Construction Reporter LLC
"I think it's useful for us as contractors, us as people; you know, to see what everyone is doing and to see how it affects our community," said Bradbury Stamm Project Manager Erich Ehlert in the ad.
In the past year the magazine has expanded its readership beyond the members of subsidiary Construction Reporter LLC's planroom, whose base operation has seeded the magazine's prominence across the Southwest region of the U.S.
"The direction the magazine has taken is encompassing more and more. It's admirable and I think there's a lot of us out there that appreciate that," said National Roofing Commercial Estimator Robert Caranta.
In 2022, spotlight features have included interviews with Colorado State Governor Jared Polis and Chief Executive Officer of Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance Daniel Casey, just to name a few. The magazine established its own logo that accompanies the publication's official vision and mission statement.
The Built Environment website states that the magazine seeks to nurture the construction and real estate industries' relationship with the public, facilitate awareness of construction projects public and private; thus, maintaining excellence in being a source of concentrated industry news.
Having boots on the ground locally, special editions themed after construction "Milestones"
"Construction Reporter has been serving the construction community since 1949. Its publication, The Built Environment Magazine, will be the light shining on the positive impacts of construction on our local businesses, communities and the professionals working in the industry every day to take care of themselves and their families," begins the magazine's mission statement.
The digital pages consistently contain articles written by author and journalist Gary Boulard, whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and The Times-Picayune. Boulard writes alongside Coeditor and Public Relations Consultant Dane Vaughn who has contributed to and co-edited the magazine since early 2022. The magazine's Managing Editor Josh Cutler also produces weekly statistics concerning business and finance on the state, national and international level.
Matt O Architectural Photography associates with the magazine and often provides well composed local photography that complements the heafty copy. As of recent, The Built Environment has also featured construction images from Virginia based photographer Greg A. Smith with Thru Your Lens Photography.
Each issue serves both the construction and real estate industries as an informational resource for professionals within those industries, bridging the gap and tracking the evolution from land purchase to property management.
The magazine staff produces and edits a plethora of content both original and aggregated with this 100 plus page publication. At such length it doesn't fail to exclude a concentration of New Mexico wage determinations, building permits, featured construction projects in all bidding stages, land and property listings, as well as editorial space for several affiliated trade associations.
Gia Espinoza, executive director for American Subcontractors Association - New Mexico stated during the full length ad that, "everything that our associations try to do to better the industry, the magazine helps us get the word out for that. There's no other magazine that supports associations like The Built Environment does."
Learn more about this essential publication and view the full length advertisment here: https://www.thebuiltenvironment.com/
Dane Vaughn
Co-Editor and Public Relations Consultant
***@thebuiltenvironment.com
