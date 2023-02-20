News By Tag
RE/MAX Alliance Group Merges with RE/MAX Capital Realty
By: RE/MAX Alliance Group
Headquartered in Lutz, RE/MAX Capital Realty was founded by Tampa attorney Kendall Bonner, who will stay on as a team leader in the Tampa satellite office.
The 42 agents and employees of RE/MAX Capital Realty will become part of the RE/MAX Alliance Group family, for a total of approximately 400 associates and staff and a combined 2022 production of more than $2.5 billion and more than 5,000 transactions.
The announcement was made in a presentation to agents Monday, February 20, in the Lutz office.
"I have always admired Kendall's approach to her real estate business and we are honored to work with the staff and agents at RE/MAX Capital Realty to build upon an amazing real estate brokerage," said RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-Owner Peter Crowley.
RE/MAX Capital Realty will retain its unique, innovative culture, while gaining more leverage with RE/MAX Alliance Group's strong market presence, agent tools, technology, and in-house services including marketing and legal departments. "We have always been dedicated to providing our agents with the best service and tools possible," said Bonner. "We are excited to expand our offerings to better serve them and, by extension, our customers, by joining forces with RE/MAX Alliance Group.
A Florida attorney since 2003, Bonner received her real estate license in 2011 and opened her own brokerage in 2014. Along with Managing Broker Shadd Boucher, she built the company into a thriving real estate business. She is leader of the Kendall Bonner Team, which consists of seven associates and four staff members. She is a national speaker for RE/MAX LLC, as well as a speaker, contributor and content creator for multiple media outlets. She has been recognized as a 2020 RISMedia Real Estate Influencer, 2021 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker–The Forward Thinker, and most recently as a 2022 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker–The Crusader.
Bonner has written multiple books, including "So…You Think You Want to Be a Real Estate Agent," which she co-authored with respected real estate professionals Teresa Rogers and Ann Carlson. As a content creator, she has gained influence as an authority on real estate technology and marketing.
RE/MAX Capital Realty's main office is located 23612 State Road 54, Lutz, Florida 33559. The Tampa office is located at 2124 West Kennedy Boulevard, Suite A, Tampa, Florida 33606.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
PHOTO: RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-Owner Peter Crowley, RE/MAX Capital Realty founder Kendall Bonner, RE/MAX Capital Realty Office Administrator Sharon Hayes, RE/MAX Capital Realty Managing Broker Shadd Boucher
Page Updated Last on: Feb 20, 2023