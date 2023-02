San Francisco Carnaval, Mardi Gras, & Black History Month Converge February 21, 2023

It's a Carnaval-style Party Crawl in the Mission. Wear your costumes,masks & beads and join the fun celebrating Fat Tuesday at over 20 Venues in true Carnaval San Francisco style with a salute of the Afro-Diasporic Music & Black History Month!

By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz

SF Carnaval Mardi Gras 2/21/23 Kick Off Party

Contact

Wright Enterprises

***@wrightnow.biz Wright Enterprises

End

-- News from De Alba Communications Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight San Francisco ~-DallasCARNAVAL 45ANNIVERSARY MARDI GRAS KICKOFF PARTYFREE ON FAT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 IN HISTORIC MISSION DISTRICT, Executive Director of Carnaval San Francisco and, CEO of Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas (CANA). All Neighbors and Friends of Carnaval San Francisco; Sponsors and Collaborators:Grants for the Arts; Calle 24 Latino Cultural District; Mission Merchants Association;SF Office of Economic & Workforce Development;San Francisco Chamber of Commerce; Yelp Bay AreaFree Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Party kicking off the world-wide call for San Francisco's Two-Day Carnaval Festival themed "Celebrating 45 Years of Music & Movement" May 27-28, 2023, The Fat Tuesday event includes lively music from Samba, Cumbia, Soca and Rumba; drummers and dance performances. The public is invited to Wear Mardi Gras Masks, Costumes, & Beads at over 20 Party Hot Spots.Bissap Baobab El Valenciano; The Make Out Room; Kimbara Ritmo y Sabor; Arepas; 24th Street BART Plaza; Casa de La Condesa; Doc's Clock; El Honduras; El Rio; El TomateLa Espiga De Oro; La Reyna Bakery; Latin American Club; Loltún; Los Amigos; Mi Yucatan; Radio Habana; San Jalisco; Teeth; Tio Chilo's SF; Arcana;Click Link for https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/2023-carnaval- sf-mardi-gras- ... ) and addresses: https://carnavalsanfrancisco.org/ 2023-mardi-gras/ Artists in San Francisco's beloved Mission District gave birth to Carnaval in 1978 with the belief that their passion for Latin, Caribbean and Afro-Diasporic music would unite people across ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientation, gender identification or religious beliefs. Using the symbol of the classic "45 Vinyl Record," Carnaval San Francisco pays homage to the artists that have shaped its multicultural and multi-generational cultural expression.For 45 years Carnaval has featured world-class artists such as, and. Carnaval is proud that such high caliber performances are provided to the community, free-of-charge and open to all ages.Tuesday's event encapsulates the kickoff to the Carnaval ethos of cultivating and celebrating multicultural traditions through music, dance and culture in San Francisco's historic Mission District generation after generation.(https://www.instagram.com/carnavalsf/)(https://www.facebook.com/CarnavalSanFrancisco)(https://twitter.com/carnavalsf)(http://www.youtube.com/user/carnavalsf/playlists)