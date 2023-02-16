San Francisco Carnaval, Mardi Gras, & Black History Month Converge February 21, 2023

It's a Carnaval-style Party Crawl in the Mission. Wear your costumes,masks & beads and join the fun celebrating Fat Tuesday at over 20 Venues in true Carnaval San Francisco style with a salute of the Afro-Diasporic Music & Black History Month!

By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz