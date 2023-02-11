News By Tag
Senior Community in Reston Honors 5 with Civic Leadership Awards
Recipients Contributed to Independent Living Council, Welcome Committee and Other Efforts
By: IntegraCare
The HWTE Civic Leadership Award honored Vilas Mujumdar, Rachel Liese, Lila Hall, Marie Mercer and Carl Rosengart.
The residents made an impact by leading the Independent Living Council, welcoming new residents warmly, and by improving safety in our garage and a nearby crosswalk.
"It's been said that part of America's greatness lies in the willingness of its people to band together voluntarily to accomplish good things for their community," said Larry Rouvelas, CEO of IntegraCare, which operates Hunters Woods at Trails Edge.
"Many residents at Hunters Woods have made a substantial impact in their respective communities over the years by volunteering at churches, PTAs, clubs, non-profit organizations, food pantries and political parties," Rouvelas said. "These civic-minded residents have found a new purpose at Hunters Woods, whether it is on our Independent Living Council or through volunteering, or even advocating for a safer crosswalk to benefit our residents."
The Civic Leadership Award is given "in recognition of outstanding community leadership at Hunters Woods at Trails Edge." The award also states, "Your work has improved the vibrancy of life of fellow residents and team members. We commend you shaping your community."
The community's Executive Operations Officer William Adjei said those who previously volunteered or served their neighborhoods often bring that same civic-minded spirit to their new home.
"We embrace the concept of 'new beginnings,'"
The first-quarter 2023 Civic Leadership Award at Hunters Woods at Trails Edge was presented to:
