Rap Snacks Celebrates Black History Month with Major Interactive Activations throughout February

-- Hip Hop's favorite flavorful goodies, Rap Snacks, has announced a series of interactive celebrations for fans in honor of Black History Month, starting this weekend at The Big Game. The brand is releasing a limited edition Gold Box of chips, and launching exclusive fashion apparel in partnership with WRLDINVSN, well-known Black-owned clothing brand for urban youth. In addition, Rap Snacks is debuting the Gold Experience.The Gold Box is a 13-count variety pack of the larger-sized bags featuring Snoop Dogg O.G. Bar-B-Que Cheddar potato chips, Lil Baby All In Salt and Vinegar/BBQ/Onion/Garlic potato chips, and Rick Ross Sweet Chili Lemon Pepper potato chips, now available at all Sam's Club locations nationwide.says CEO James Lindsay.Consumers will be able to scan the interactive QR code on the back of the box to sign up for exclusive access to the Members-Only Hip Hop Yearbook page that will feature specially curated behind-the-scenes content, and certified messages from Rap Snacks artists. Two fans will be selected to receive a Gold Box signed by the featured artist as a collector's item.To celebrate black entrepreneurship and its impact on the culture, Rap Snacks collaborated with WRLDINVSN to launch the "100% Black Owned" line.said WRLDINVSN founders Marlon Watts and Nicholas Clark. "The limited collection will be available for purchase at rapsnacks.net ( http://www.rapsnacks.net ) starting February 10, 2023, at 12 noon CT.(more)Rap Snacks will continue Black History celebrations during the Big Game weekend in Phoenix, AZ, with Oowee Fest, a content parade highlighting black entrepreneurs, influencers and content creators, on Saturday, February 11, and the Flavor Bowl, a cooking competition of black chefs who create unique dishes using Rap Snacks chips, on Sunday, February 12.The Oowee Fest is part of The Rap Snacks Gold Experience, feature Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, Earn Your Leisure owners Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, WRLDINVSN founders Marlon Watts and Nicholas Clark, and Hip Hop violinist Josh Vietti, as they share their career experiences. The Flavor Bowl will feature a live DJ set from Mannie Fresh. Both events will provide live entertainment, food, celebrity meet and greets and a charity raffle.For more on Rap Snacks, visit https://www.rapsnacks.net/ For media requests and interviews, contact cwright@synergyprservices.com