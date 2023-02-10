News By Tag
Rap Snacks Celebrates Black History Month with Major Interactive Activations throughout February
Black-owned snack brand highlights Black History Month and Hip Hop's 50th anniversary with Gold Box Launch at Sam's Club and WRLDINVSN Collaboration ahead of The Big Game.
By: Rap Snacks
The Gold Box
The Gold Box is a 13-count variety pack of the larger-sized bags featuring Snoop Dogg O.G. Bar-B-Que Cheddar potato chips, Lil Baby All In Salt and Vinegar/BBQ/
"Rap Snacks has enjoyed a long-term relationship with Sam's Club," says CEO James Lindsay. "We are proud to have our Gold Box of chips featured at the front entrance of every Sam's Club across the nation as we celebrate Black History Month and recognize the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop."
Consumers will be able to scan the interactive QR code on the back of the box to sign up for exclusive access to the Members-Only Hip Hop Yearbook page that will feature specially curated behind-the-scenes content, and certified messages from Rap Snacks artists. Two fans will be selected to receive a Gold Box signed by the featured artist as a collector's item.
Exclusive Apparel Launch
To celebrate black entrepreneurship and its impact on the culture, Rap Snacks collaborated with WRLDINVSN to launch the "100% Black Owned" line. "We feel a special connection with Rap Snacks," said WRLDINVSN founders Marlon Watts and Nicholas Clark. "Being able to put this partnership together and have a bold statement as 100% black-owned, when both brands started from nothing, is perfect. It gives the community hope that success is possible." The limited collection will be available for purchase at rapsnacks.net (http://www.rapsnacks.net) starting February 10, 2023, at 12 noon CT.
Big Game Weekend Activations
Rap Snacks will continue Black History celebrations during the Big Game weekend in Phoenix, AZ, with Oowee Fest, a content parade highlighting black entrepreneurs, influencers and content creators, on Saturday, February 11, and the Flavor Bowl, a cooking competition of black chefs who create unique dishes using Rap Snacks chips, on Sunday, February 12.
The Oowee Fest is part of The Rap Snacks Gold Experience, feature Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, Earn Your Leisure owners Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, WRLDINVSN founders Marlon Watts and Nicholas Clark, and Hip Hop violinist Josh Vietti, as they share their career experiences. The Flavor Bowl will feature a live DJ set from Mannie Fresh. Both events will provide live entertainment, food, celebrity meet and greets and a charity raffle.
For more on Rap Snacks, visit https://www.rapsnacks.net/
For media requests and interviews, contact cwright@synergyprservices.com
Media Contact
Deja Davis
ddavis@synergyprservices.com
