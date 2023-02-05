 
News By Tag
* Staffing Firm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2023
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765

Follow on Google News

SPECTRAFORCE® Recognized as a Top-Performing Supplier by KellyOCG's Supplier Excellence Awards

KellyOCG Awarded SPECTRAFORCE® with the Supplier Excellence Awards!
By:
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Feb. 9, 2023 - PRLog -- SPECTRAFORCE® is proud to announce that it has been named by KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, as one of the 21 top-performing suppliers from North America, EMEA, and APAC. The Supplier Excellence Award recognizes those organizations that provide the most exceptional talent solutions and solve clients' most challenging workforce needs. SPECTRAFORCE® is one of five diverse-owned suppliers to receive this year's award.

"With the continued tightening of labor markets across the globe, our global supplier community is vital to supporting our clients with innovative talent solutions that solve their toughest workforce challenges," said Pam Sands, vice president for Kelly. "Congratulations to our 2022 Supplier Excellence Award winners for their strategic partnerships, outstanding service, and for delivering superior results."

Supplier Excellence Award winners are evaluated on impact, performance, the number of KellyOCG programs they support, compliance with legal and operational partnerships with stakeholders.

"At KellyOCG, we have an unrivaled global talent supply chain with 3,000 active partnerships across 140 countries working with some of the best suppliers around the world," said KellyOCG President Tammy Browning. "It's an honor to recognize our supplier community each year for raising the bar on program performance, service, and delivery. We appreciate their partnership and look forward to continuing to connect organizations with the talent they need to thrive."

SPECTRAFORCE®'s EVP, Martha Derbyshire, attended the awards ceremony on February 7, 2023 to accept the award. SPECTRAFORCE® has a history of strong performance within KellyOCG's awards, including earning the Supplier Excellence Award for 2021 and being honored as Top Supplier in 2020.

About SPECTRAFORCE®

Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing global staffing companies servicing over 120 mid-to-large-scale clients in North America and India, within the Technology, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Telecom, and Utility industries. A diversity-owned firm, SPECTRAFORCE® is built on the concept of "human connection," defined by its branding tagline NEWJOBPHORIA®, which is the excitement of bringing joy and freedom to the work lifestyle so its staff and clients can reach their highest potential. Learn more at http://www.spectraforce.com.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com (https://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=h...) or connect with us on LinkedIn (https://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fkellyocg%2Fmycompany%2F&esheet=52786097&newsitemid=20220720005358&lan=en-US&anchor=LinkedIn&index=2&md5=221e3e84909aa857b35d27157f7cd3fb) to learn more.

Contact
SPECTRAFORCE
***@spectraforce.com
End
Email:***@spectraforce.com Email Verified
Tags:Staffing Firm
Industry:Human resources
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SPECTRAFORCE PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Feb 09, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share