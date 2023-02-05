News By Tag
SPECTRAFORCE® Recognized as a Top-Performing Supplier by KellyOCG's Supplier Excellence Awards
KellyOCG Awarded SPECTRAFORCE® with the Supplier Excellence Awards!
By: SPECTRAFORCE
"With the continued tightening of labor markets across the globe, our global supplier community is vital to supporting our clients with innovative talent solutions that solve their toughest workforce challenges,"
Supplier Excellence Award winners are evaluated on impact, performance, the number of KellyOCG programs they support, compliance with legal and operational partnerships with stakeholders.
"At KellyOCG, we have an unrivaled global talent supply chain with 3,000 active partnerships across 140 countries working with some of the best suppliers around the world," said KellyOCG President Tammy Browning. "It's an honor to recognize our supplier community each year for raising the bar on program performance, service, and delivery. We appreciate their partnership and look forward to continuing to connect organizations with the talent they need to thrive."
SPECTRAFORCE®'s EVP, Martha Derbyshire, attended the awards ceremony on February 7, 2023 to accept the award. SPECTRAFORCE® has a history of strong performance within KellyOCG's awards, including earning the Supplier Excellence Award for 2021 and being honored as Top Supplier in 2020.
About SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing global staffing companies servicing over 120 mid-to-large-
About KellyOCG®
KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com (https://cts.businesswire.com/
Contact
SPECTRAFORCE
***@spectraforce.com
