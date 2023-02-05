FOCUS Engine Ai Transforms the Way Businesses Approach Online Visibility

"FOCUS Engine Ai by FOCUS Digital Marketing - Revolutionizing digital marketing with powerful website analysis, optimizing online visibility & reach.

Contact

FOCUS Digital Marketing

***@fdm.ooo FOCUS Digital Marketing

End

-- The team at FOCUS Digital Marketing has brought a technological advancement to the realm of digital marketing - the FOCUS Engine Ai. The idea for this cutting-edge system began development over 10 years ago by Trevor Hunter, an industry veteran who founded the company over 21 years ago. He has since been joined by Meta engineer Michael Smith in 2021 to bring the system to completion. After a quiet launch in late 2022, the FOCUS Engine Ai has been rigorously tested on more than 220 websites and has produced impressive results, leading to the creation of their own trademarked metric - the Overall Site Effectiveness Score™ (OES™).The FOCUS Engine Ai is a digital marketing tool that scans a website for all critical elements, including common website errors, keywords, keyphrases, and content that impact local and national search engine rankings. The system then puts its sources to work extensively analyzing every aspect of the existence of the website, including user behavior, website engagement, and website traffic trends, to provide businesses with the most effective keywords for their city and industry, ensuring maximum ranking on Google. When asked what makes this different than the plethora of other website scanning tools on the market Trevor responded "the main difference is the typical website scan will give you information that it gathers from your website, The FOCUS Engine Ai does that, but it also scans how the world interacts with your site, how the world interacts with other sites like yours, and how the world searches and browses the web. It doesn't just give you the data, it gives you the why: why does this keyword matter, why placing this image in this position matters, and we use all that information to build incredible results"We assume this new tech comes at a price. According to Michael their typical website strategy package starts at $12,500 and ranges up to $50k depending on the project scale. When asked about ROI Michael responded with "If we accept a client it's because we can deliver results. So for the clients that we accept, our strategy's ROI is extremely low and we significantly reduce and often eliminate, the need for pay-per-click advertising altogether. We have clients that were spending millions per year on pay-per-click advertising that have turned that off entirely after implementing our strategy. When you rank #1 for every keyword and phrase that your customers are searching for then you simply don't need pay-per-click. So the ROI, even at the top of the price range, is literally only months…"To wrap up, the FOCUS Engine Ai is the result of years of research and development by the dedicated team at FOCUS Digital Marketing. Their expertise and passion in the field of digital marketing are evident in the creation of this paradigm-shifting technology that is poised to revolutionize the way businesses approach digital marketing.