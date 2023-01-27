Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy With Guest Mary June Turpin

Contact

-- "Live Courageously"Podcast Show is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives.The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity.Most of the initial guests are friends of the moderator John Duffy and the purpose of the show is to share the stories of these powerful friends of his with the audience to encourage the audience to reject the messages of fear and embrace courage, especially in our troubled times.It will air Live on John Duffy's Facebook Page and Youtube Channel and will be available to watch as a recording.Links to watch Live or on recording:On Jan 27th, John will host Mandy June TurpinMandy June Turpin is a producer/actor/director based in Los Angeles. She holds a degree in Theater, Film and Television from the University of California, Los Angeles. Her producing credits include the feature film "Merry Kiss Cam" streaming on HULU, award winning film "Sunny Daze", and the hilarious dark comedy "Jess Plus None". Mandy is in pre- production on the feature films "Fleury" written/directed by Michael Young, based on seven time NHL all star Theo Fleury, "Looking For Group", a coming of age comedy set in the world of video games, and the thriller "Body Language" from the creators of "The Conjuring" and "Annabelle". Additional producing credits include, the award winning pilot series "Doxxed" written/ directed by Elaine Loh. The award winning, 10- episode series "Uncorked, a web series", in which she wrote, produced and directed.Her acting credits include Four Good Days, directed by Rodrigo Garcia and starring Glen Close and Mila Kunis, Ready Player One, directed by Steven Spielberg, Powder Blue starring Forrest Whitaker and Jessica Biel, The Sunday Horse starring Ving Rhames, Nikki Reed and William Shatner, The Perfect Family starring Kathleen Turner. TV credits include recurring guest star roles on Heathers, Jane the Virgin, The Bridge, Nashville, Rebel in addition to guest roles on such shows as 911, Chicago Med, Bull, Hawaii Five-O, Chicago Med, Parenthood, NCIS, The Closer, The Fosters, Grey's Anatomy, Burn Notice, Longmire, The Fosters, House M.D, Lost, 24, and Criminal Minds and the hysterically funny web series, The Filth out now on Youtube.A little about the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously"John Duffy has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for years, producing over 40 + films in his film career. John has overcome trials and tribulations of life and has accumulated quite the tale, which has encouraged him to help others and motivate them in their dreams.John grew up in the South Bronx and fully expected his life to fall under one pathway. But after dropping out of high school at 15, John knew he wanted more and was destined for more in life. After many journeys, John has made his way as a producer, professor, and motivational speaker in the entertainment world. John has recently produced the feature film,with Kevin Sorbo. In addition to his work in the industry, John is an adjunct professor at Art Center in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry. With Tony Robbins as his mentor, John wanted to help others as Robbins has done.He has been producing a weekly live show on Facebook for two years covering inspirational transformational material. On February 20th, 2022, John introduced his new podcast, "Live Courageously", which covers the idea of how to live courageously and honestly. He has produced 10 shows this year.John has also written two memoirs,and. Both are currently being shopped to publishers. The two works cover John's early life and his journey throughout life and how he got to where he is when he discovered where he came from.