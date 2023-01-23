 
Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Announces it's Black History Month Class of Inductees

Ambassador Andrew Young, Danny Glover, and Dr. Bobby Jones to be honored in the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Black History Month Induction Ceremony and Brunch Celebration.
By: Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame
 
 
BMEWOF Crown Jewel Of Excellence
ATLANTA - Jan. 24, 2023 - PRLog -- The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) is set to host its 4th Installation of the Crown Jewel of Excellence™ Black History Month Class of 2023 Induction Ceremony and Brunch Celebration. The two-part celebration takes place in Atlanta on February 28th. This year's BMEWOF celebration honors three luminary icons, Ambassador Andrew Young, Danny Glover, and Dr. Bobby Jones.

Ambassador Andrew Young is known as a leader in the Civil Rights movement, he has built a remarkable legacy as a civic activist, elected official, groundbreaking ambassador, social entrepreneur, and adviser to presidents. Today, he leads the Andrew J. Young Foundation's efforts to develop and support new generations of visionary leaders who will create sustainable global approaches to economic development, poverty alleviation, and the challenge of hunger. Danny Glover is an award-winning actor, producer, and humanitarian, with a performance career that spans more than 30 years. Glover has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program, focusing on issues of poverty, disease and economic development in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. He currently serves as UNICEF Ambassador. Dr. Bobby Jones is an acclaimed singer who has released 14 albums, toured internationally and won many honors, including Stellar Awards, Dove Awards, and a Grammy Award. He is often credited with giving gospel music its first national stage. Started in 1980, Bobby Jones Gospel is the longest continuously running show on cable and a Sunday morning staple of Black Entertainment Television.

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Black History Month Induction Ceremony will take place February 28, 2023, from 11 AM EST to 12 PM EST at the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame at 443 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA, 30313. Immediately following, The Black History Month Celebratory Brunch follows at the Thompson Buckhead Hotel from 1 PM EST  to 4 PM EST. Tickets can be purchased at: https://blackmusicentertainmentwalkoffame.ticketlocity.com/events/35544

As our esteemed media colleagues, we invite you to join us for this historic occasion as we share in the accomplishments of these legendary icons. For media inquiries & VIP credentials, contact: Sheoyki Jones at impact@socialxurrency.com and Clorissa Wright cwright@synergyprservices.com.

About the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame is a joint initiative by the Black American Music Association, a 501(c)(6) professional membership trade organization, and Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC), a 501(c)(3) organization.  With both a national and international appeal, the BMEWOF will honor iconic individuals and organizations that have impacted Black culture and community alongside those who continue to lead us into the future.

About Black American Music Association

Founded in 2017, the Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) is a 501(c)(6) professional membership trade organization for music industry professionals, creators, scholars, music industry stakeholders, and communities at large; interested in preserving, protecting, and promoting the legacy and the future of Authentic Black American Music as an indigenous art form.

About the Georgia Entertainment Caucus

The Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC)  is an Atlanta-based 501(c)(3) organization focused on fostering systematic programs that bridge the gap between the Georgia Political Sector and the entertainment industry.

