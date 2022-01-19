News By Tag
Holy Cow Foods to Change Name to NextGen Food Robotics
By: Holy Cow Foods Inc.
The Company's shares are expected to begin trading under the new name and new symbol at market open on or around January 25, 2023.
The Company is a food manufacturing company that develops, co-packs and manufactures foods using automated machines. The Company has acquired a suite of fully automated machines that will, once operational, have a rated capacity of approximately 20 litres / minute (soups and sauces), 50 units / minute (dumplings) and 200 units / minute (patties). The machines are currently being commissioned and are expected to be operational within the next sixty days. The Company's pivot towards relying on automated machinery was intended to better serve its clients' food co-packing and manufacturing needs and keep up with the Company's competitors in the food production industry. The Company expects to formally secure a number of production and packaging contracts as soon as its new machines are operational. The Company's new name will better reflect this operational focus.
The Company will continue to use the name 'Holy Cow Foods' in connection with certain of the Company's offerings.
About Holy Cow
Holy Cow is an automated food co-packer and manufacturer and ghost kitchen operator.
For Further Information:
Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer
1 (236) 471-1357
privas@originalholycow.com
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate,"
Neither the Neo Exchange nor IIROC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Contact
Melody Cooper
mcooper@orginalholycow.com
1-236-471-1357
