-- The finale of the 34th Miss Asia International Pageant and the 4th AFF Asian Film Festival Awards Ceremony sponsored by KEPPI, an accessible home fitness and Kpop inspired sports fashion brand, were held on December 19 at the Millennium Biltmore in Los Angeles, featuring 16 finalists who had emerged from months of fierce competition. During the event, the finalists showcased their talents, fashion sense, and cultural charm on stage, demonstrating their appreciation for life, their vision for the future, and their commitment to humanitarian causes. The finale and AFF awards ceremony attracted more than 400 guests and professionals from fashion, technology, entertainment and beauty industries and over 30 sponsors. The luxurious gala and awards ceremony were held at the historical Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. The 36-foot-long and 12-foot-high LED screen, white extra-wide runway, incredible sound and lighting, and choreography in the European palace style venue with the spectacular performances, presented an extravagant audio-visual feast to the audience.The competition was co-organized by the American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC), Up live, Asia Innovations Group's flagship livestreaming platform, M3/JMK, a model media academy, and KEPPI. With over 300 million users across 150 countries, Up live served as the exclusive online live broadcast and voting platform for the 34th Miss Asia International Pageant. The competition saw participation from over 3,000 contestants who auditioned and competed in preliminaries on Up live. The 16 finalists, hailing from various Asian countries including China, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Malaysia, were selected through this process. For the finals, Up live also provided online voting support, utilizing technology to eliminate geographical boundaries and allow a global audience to participate and vote for their favorite contestants from their mobile phones.As the co-organizer of the competition, KEPPI brought youthful fashion and vitality to the event, combining beauty and energy through the use of color, prints, and creative design. This inspires people to embrace life and be their most stylish selves. KEPPI is a popular home fitness and sports fashion brand in North America that is sought after by athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Super model Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, made a spectacular appearance for KEPPI at New York Fashion Week, rocking the North American fashion world and making the KEPPI brand popular among celebrities and influencers. Ralph Lauren's top male model and host of the fashion reality show "Make Me Super Model", Tyson Beckford, also known as the most valuable male model in the US, appeared at KEPPI's runway show at the Miami Swim Week. The combination of KEPPI's strong brand advantage and embrace of diversity and self-expression has helped elevate the competition to new heights.The event began with the 4th Asian Film Festival Awards Ceremony, where Holmes Stoner, President of the Los Angeles Asian Film Festival, and JASON QUIN, Executive Chairman of the American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC) and Executive Chairman of the Miss Asia International Pageant, gave speeches and presented awards to the winning films.Other sponsors include: