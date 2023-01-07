News By Tag
Dedeaux Properties Closes Out Record 2022 with More than $800 MM in Transaction Activity
By: Dedeaux Properties
Leveraging its expertise and vision in transportation and logistics-related real estate, Dedeaux closed 14 acquisitions totaling $620 million in total budgeted project costs, $122 million in dispositions and recapitalized approximately $65 million in existing assets. As kinks in the supply chain continue to smooth out, Dedeaux remains optimistic in its growth expectations for the new year, according to Principal Brett Dedeaux
"Demand for modern, mid-size, and large industrial space is being fueled by a wide variety of users including food, healthcare, e-commerce and logistics users," said Dedeaux.
Dedeaux Properties has parlayed demand into putting nearly 900,000 square feet of logistic-based property into play in the coming year. The main base of operations remains the Inland Empire, also known as "hottest warehouse market in the world," and the "warehousing mecca." About 40% of the goods entering the U.S. via Long Beach and LA pass through in the area's distribution centers.
Dedeaux has also expanded its Southern California base to the north, acquiring a 12-acre development site at Tejon Ranch in Kern County 75 miles north of downtown LA. The site is entitled for up to 250,000 square feet of industrial development. Select areas of the 270,000-acre ranch are being developed with nearly six million square feet of distribution centers, retail outlets and multifamily residential. Dedeaux has submitted plans for a state-of-the-
"The Greater Los Angeles market is increasingly becoming supply constrained putting upward pressure on rents, which in turn places greater pressure on supply chain costs," said Dedeaux Properties Rishi Thakkar, who led efforts on this acquisition. "Tejon Ranch, which is strategically located in the southern portion of California's Central Valley, is a location that's proven to represent a superior value proposition for regional users who need to move goods throughout the western United States."
Stretching into 2024, Dedeaux has another 450,000 square feet of warehouse, office, and terminal space on the books, also strategically scattered around the Inland Empire. Future plans include projects as far north as Oakland and south to San Juan Capistrano near the San Diego County line.
While recession continues to threaten the economy in the new year other key indicators remain positive. "Consumer sales remained strong thru the holiday season and will likely remain strong into 2023," added Dedeaux Properties COO Alon Kraft. "We'll likely see a shift from larger durable goods to smaller ones and other non-durable items which portends for industrial demand to remain resilient."
Dedeaux Properties has grown exponentially in volume and size since its conception. With a history that dates back more than 50 years, the 10-year-old company manages an 11 million-square-
About Dedeaux Properties
Los Angeles-based Dedeaux Properties, LLC (http://www.dedeauxproperties.com) focuses on the investment and development of logistics-oriented properties and is affiliated with family-controlled DART Warehouse Corporation, a national full-service logistics provider founded in 1936. In addition to a portfolio of approximately six million square feet of industrial space, Dedeaux Properties has an active pipeline of more than two million square feet of industrial properties including warehouse/distribution, truck terminals, trailer yards, and cold storage facilities.
