Popular Chamber Leader Leaving Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley Central Chamber's President/CEO is leaving Silicon Valley for a bigger position in Dallas, TX.

-- Christian D. Malesic, the highly respected President/CEO of the Silicon Valley Central Chamber (SVC Chamber) has accepted a new position in Texas with greater responsibility and reach. Malesic led the chamber, and the bay area business community, through the hardest years in its 75-year history having joined the chamber at the beginning of the pandemic. He has been selected as the next Executive Director of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) of Greater Dallas, TX, one of the largest of the 85 BOMA associations nationwide."We are saddened with the departure of our President & CEO, Christian Malesic, who has raised the bar for the Silicon Valley Central Chamber over the last 2 years," shared John Elwood, Chair of the Board of Directors. "His tireless leadership helped the SVC Chamber continue to play a significant role in the business community while facing unprecedented challenges like the pandemic which impacted every part of our lives. We wish Mr. Malesic all the best in his future endeavors."During his time in Silicon Valley, Malesic became a familiar face in the media, always making himself and the chamber available for press inquiries and commentary of the topics of the day. He widened the chamber's footprint to a regional presence on the political and business stages of Silicon Valley while growing the membership and improving the financial position as many other businesses were failing.Malesic is best known for ending a 3-year legal battle between the City of Santa Clara and the SVC Chamber in under 5-months. The settlement he negotiated between the two parties was so appeasing that both the Santa Clara City Council and the SVC Chamber Board of Directors voted unanimously to accept the terms exactly as presented. The city and chamber are now working closely together to improve the business community and services for startups."As an electrical engineer turned businessman from the east coast, Silicon Valley has always been my mecca." said Malesic. "It was serendipity that I became available as the SVC Chamber needed my particular skillset as a Turnaround CEO. I am proud and pleased with my contributions to this strong entrepreneurial business community."The Board of Directors has formed an internal Search Committee, led by Elwood, to find Malesic's replacement. The SVC Chamber is stronger than it has ever been. The new CEO will have a great foundation on which to build to take the chamber to new heights."The SVC Chamber has made a broad outreach for candidates to fill the President/CEO's role," added Board Chair Elwood. "We anticipate the chamber making an announcement in the very near future."For over seventy-five years, the SVC Chamber has served the Silicon Valley business community as influential advocates by supporting, connecting, and educating for the growth and sustainability of its business members. Located in Santa Clara, the Silicon Valley Central Chamber of Commerce is made up of a group of visionary business leaders that will help grow and shape the future of Silicon Valley.