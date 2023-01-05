News By Tag
Kevin L. McCrudden Announces Relaunching of Personal, Professional & Spiritual Coaching
He got the name from several members of an audience that were listening to him being introduced for a speaking event:
"Kevin L. McCrudden, President of Motivate America, Inc; Founder of National Motivation & Inspiration Day® and Motivation & Inspiration Month®; Mr. & Mrs. Motivation Podcast; The American Motivation Awards®; Motivation Mondays® Koffee with Kevin© Podcast and more… two women in the front row said, he's like "Mr. Motivation" and the other woman said, yeah, like "America's Chief Motivation Officer." McCrudden said, I love that! Do you mind if I use that? And has been using it ever since!
McCrudden had legislation passed by The United States Congress and New York State acknowledging the importance of "motivation and inspiration"
For the past several years McCrudden has been on hiatus from personal and professional coaching, as he has been focused on releasing his award-winning documentary film, "The Light of Man®." The documentary film is now completed and awaiting buyers for distribution here in America and abroad. The film has won "Best Inspirational"
"The Light of Man®, is the most important work of my life, says McCrudden. It has been a divine and spiritually enlightening journey for over a decade. It's not every day that someone redefines the origins of "God" or a higher power and asks the world to get past what divides us and see what unites us." said McCrudden.
Now that the documentary movie is complete, McCrudden announced today in his "Motivation Monday Koffee with Kevin©" Podcast that he will be renewing his personal and professional coaching and adding "spiritual coaching" as well. McCrudden draws from his years of experience as a corporate executive trainer and sales coach, as well as his eight (8) books on the subjects of personal, professional and now spiritual growth.
"In helping someone find their own personal voice, I have found that it is not just "motivation and inspiration,"
Here is a link to his social media post on his Facebook Page, "Motivation Mondays Koffee with Kevin©:"
