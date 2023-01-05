Kevin L. McCrudden Announces Relaunching of Personal, Professional & Spiritual Coaching

Motivation Mondays Koffee with Kevin

-- "Helping someone find their voice, is possibly one of the greatest gifts you can give someone," says Kevin L. McCrudden, also known as "Mr. Motivation and America's Chief Motivation Officer©."He got the name from several members of an audience that were listening to him being introduced for a speaking event:"Kevin L. McCrudden, President of Motivate America, Inc; Founder of National Motivation & Inspiration Day® and Motivation & Inspiration Month®; Mr. & Mrs. Motivation Podcast; The American Motivation Awards®; Motivation Mondays® Koffee with Kevin© Podcast and more… two women in the front row said, he's like "Mr. Motivation" and the other woman said, yeah, like "America's Chief Motivation Officer." McCrudden said, I love that! Do you mind if I use that? And has been using it ever since!McCrudden had legislation passed by The United States Congress and New York State acknowledging the importance of "motivation and inspiration"as a response to the tragic event of 9-11-01. For over a decade, McCrudden has had his "Motivation Mondays©" and "Koffee with Kevin©" programs as either a podcast or posting on social media. And regularly calls upon his motivational, inspirational and thought leader friends from the industry to join him and share their thoughts and wisdom. McCrudden is working on a potential TV program called, Motivation Mondays©."For the past several years McCrudden has been on hiatus from personal and professional coaching, as he has been focused on releasing his award-winning documentary film, "." The documentary film is now completed and awaiting buyers for distribution here in America and abroad. The film has won "Best Inspirational"or "Best Short" film at a number of Film Festivals around the world including; Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, London, Paris, Rome and Delhi, India being named 2022 Best Faith-Based, Spiritual and Inspirational Film of the Year at the Global Independent Film Awards!, is the most important work of my life, says McCrudden. It has been a divine and spiritually enlightening journey for over a decade. It's not every day that someone redefines the origins of "God" or a higher power and asks the world to get past what divides us and see what unites us." said McCrudden.Now that the documentary movie is complete, McCrudden announced today in his "Motivation Monday Koffee with Kevin©" Podcast that he will be renewing his personal and professional coaching and adding "spiritual coaching" as well. McCrudden draws from his years of experience as a corporate executive trainer and sales coach, as well as his eight (8) books on the subjects of personal, professional and now spiritual growth."In helping someone find their own personal voice, I have found that it is not just "motivation and inspiration,"but there is the obvious spiritual journey that someone is on. That is the source, the beginning of all things personal and professional. Like I wrote in my first book, "" little did I know that 20 years later we would be speaking about the same thing! Aren't we all on a journey to find out "who we are" and "why we're here?" Well, I am excited to help people answer those questions and find their voice. Their inner energy and power! That transforms their lives." concluded McCruddenHere is a link to his social media post on his Facebook Page, "Motivation Mondays Koffee with Kevin©:"