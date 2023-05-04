News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Announcing 2023 Roster of Awesome Race Experiences
We strive to deliver extraordinary race experiences that surpass the expectations of runners, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and the community. From start to finish, we aim to provide a one-of-a-kind event that leaves a lasting impact on all participants.
Registration is open on all these races, and we are currently seeking media press exposure to help the public learn about these annual events and how they can participate by visiting the event website.
"By far my favorite race, it's so challenging but so fun & rewarding. I love the volunteers and love the course. Everyone, runners and volunteers alike, are so kind and happy. The whole process, from getting your gear to finishing the race and follow up emails & photos are just amazing and makes me want to come back year after year!"
— Catherine C., SPACEROCK Trail Race participant.
Sponsorship applications are currently being accepted for each of these events. A great way for a business to grow and reach a targeted and affluent audience is by having their business, brand, or products represented at this event and supporting the community or charity. To learn more please visit the Sponsor section on the event website listed above.
All of these events are professionally organized, permitted, and insured, following industry best practices to provide a safe and fun experience while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. Discover the positive impact these awesome events will have on your life!
ABOUT: New Global Adventures, LLC (NewGlobalAdventures.com) formed in 2014, based in Southern California, is a global service of software, media, and event entertainment company dedicated to making great experiences for the athletic and running industry around the world. We are creative folks who enjoy being healthy and sharing great experiences. Elevate your experience by participating in one of our races either as a runner, volunteer, sponsor, or vendor to discover our signature race experience.
Contact
Terry Majamaki
***@newglobaladventures.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse