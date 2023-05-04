 
Announcing 2023 Roster of Awesome Race Experiences

By:
 
TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Jan. 2, 2023 - PRLog -- Get ready for an unforgettable year of racing with New Global Adventures! As a premier provider of unique endurance events in California, we are thrilled to unveil our 2023 lineup of seven (7) annual events. Mark your calendars and join us as we push the limits and test your endurance in beautiful California locations. Are you ready to take on the challenge?
  • Silver Moon Race: Paso Robles – 3/4-5/2023, Paso Robles, CA – SilverMoonRace.com
  • VALENCIA Trail Race – 3/25/2023, Valencia, CA – VALENCIATrailRace.com
  • Silver Moon Race: Reedley – 4/8-9/2023, Reedley, CA – SilverMoonRace.com
  • Grit OCR: East Walker Ranch – 4/29/2023, Santa Clarita, CA – GritOCR.com
  • Sugar Daddy Race – 6/17/2023, Santa Clarita, CA – SugarDaddyRace.com
  • Be The Light 5K – 9/23/2023, Valencia, CA – BeTheLight5K.com
  • SPACEROCK Trail Race – 10/21/2023, Vasquez Rocks, Agua Dulce, CA – SPACEROCKTrailRace.com
A diverse roster of events for all fitness levels, from hikers, first-time runners, marathon runners, ultra-marathoners, and obstacle course racers, to seasoned athletes, our events achieve the goal to help keep people active and healthy while having a great time.

We strive to deliver extraordinary race experiences that surpass the expectations of runners, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and the community. From start to finish, we aim to provide a one-of-a-kind event that leaves a lasting impact on all participants.

Registration is open on all these races, and we are currently seeking media press exposure to help the public learn about these annual events and how they can participate by visiting the event website.

"By far my favorite race, it's so challenging but so fun & rewarding. I love the volunteers and love the course. Everyone, runners and volunteers alike, are so kind and happy. The whole process, from getting your gear to finishing the race and follow up emails & photos are just amazing and makes me want to come back year after year!"
— Catherine C., SPACEROCK Trail Race participant.

Sponsorship applications are currently being accepted for each of these events. A great way for a business to grow and reach a targeted and affluent audience is by having their business, brand, or products represented at this event and supporting the community or charity. To learn more please visit the Sponsor section on the event website listed above.

All of these events are professionally organized, permitted, and insured, following industry best practices to provide a safe and fun experience while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. Discover the positive impact these awesome events will have on your life!

ABOUT: New Global Adventures, LLC (NewGlobalAdventures.com) formed in 2014, based in Southern California, is a global service of software, media, and event entertainment company dedicated to making great experiences for the athletic and running industry around the world. We are creative folks who enjoy being healthy and sharing great experiences. Elevate your experience by participating in one of our races either as a runner, volunteer, sponsor, or vendor to discover our signature race experience.

Contact
Terry Majamaki
***@newglobaladventures.com
End
Email:***@newglobaladventures.com Email Verified
