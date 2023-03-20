Employers 4 Change Announces v.7 Feature Update Release for Intern Pursuit Game

WINTER PARK, Fla.
- March 24, 2023
-- Employers 4 Change (https://e4c.tech)
is a DEI skills recruitment, assessment, and neuroscience learning platform that matches intern talent to employers. The platform accelerates the recruitment process that reduces employer bias and increases skills based selection through Machine Learning AI. The company uses multidimensional learning methods with a goal to make 3 months equal to a year of experience that improves employee engagement, retention, and organizational processes.
[E4C] was founded in 2018 by Isabella Johnston, a serial entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience in training and learning, education (middle & high school and adult learning), and entrepreneurship. Johnston's industry experience focuses on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility, 21st Century Skill development, and peer & reverse mentoring.Intern Pursuit Game
Isabella Johnston (https://linkedin.com/
in/isabellajohnston)
, Founder, E4C CEO shared, "We believe our game fans will thoroughly enjoy the v.07 game update, and are excited about having a growing following. This update brings us closer to sharing the whole galaxy with our game fans. We look forward to their comments about Awesomo and new levels.
We are pleased to share we have made some major progress again, adding two more levels and finishing some main functions.
Current Update:
- Two new levels: Fight some alien "miners" on Jupiter on an island in the sky. Then travel to frozen Pluto for the final confrontation in the Galactic Alien Alliance's Headquarters. Will you be able to bring the story to a triumphant end?
- Collectable Awesomo robots! We have heard that there is now a hidden Awesomo robot in each level. Try to collect them all.
- Various balance changes; this is an ongoing process.
- Many bug fixes as we continue to implement all the core functions. We're closing in on having the last few implemented, at which time we will go back and polish interfaces. One major bug prevented the end cutscene on Titan from playing for any character except Breezy; this has been resolved, so now any character can complete Titan.
Coming Next:
- We are giving the game a final polish to bring it out of early access. Our next update (1.0) should be the full release.
- We will finish work on UI improvements for our upgrade screens.
- We will fix any remaining bugs, and finish the balancing and playtesting.
- We are working on achievements.
Thank you all for checking out our game. Please offer feedback on the gameplay, report any bugs you find, and give us any suggestions you think of. Expect another update soon.
On behalf of Employers 4 Change, and our game development partner Cat 5 Studios (http://cat5studios.com
), thank you for playing the Intern Pursuit game. Please leave us reviews to encourage us, share feedback on any bugs during play, and provide suggestions to improve the game.
For more information about our game, please visit Intern Pursuit Game on Steam (https://store.steampowered.com/app/1219790/Intern_Pursuit...
