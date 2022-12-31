NOLA's Royal Family of Music, The Batistes, Have Their Say at the Next Denton Black Film Festival

James Batiste, creator of "A Stranger's Story," led the cast & crew of the award-winning film in conversation with Jackie Wright of W.E. Community Spotlight in advance of The Denton Black Film Festival, January 25-29, 2023.

By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz